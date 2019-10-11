Daviess County High School's boys' soccer team showed that it wasn't ready to abdicate the throne on Thursday night.
The Panthers battled past rival Owensboro 2-1 in a classic double-overtime thriller before an enthusiastic overflow crowd at Deer Park -- earning the program's sixth consecutive 9th District Tournament championship.
"That was a fantastic game -- I couldn't be more proud of our guys," veteran DCHS coach Doug Sandifer said. "Every player did his job the whole way. We didn't do as much substituting, so guys had to play a lot of minutes and they toughed it out.
"Hats off to Owensboro. This was a clean, hard-fought battle -- it was the way a tournament final should be."
It was, indeed, a well-played contest between two highly skilled and evenly matched squads that split a pair of matches in the regular season.
In the end, the Panthers scored the game-winner with 1:40 remaining in the second five-minute overtime when junior Andrew Glover's hard left-to-right cross glanced off an OHS player and the ball spun into the goal.
"This one was back and forth and could have gone either way," Red Devils coach Ryan Haley said. "We had problems finding our striker and that's something we'll be working on in the practices to come -- DC did a good job limiting how often we could find our striker.
"All in all, that was the definition of a battle -- the whole way."
Host Daviess County scored right out of the chute, getting a goal from senior Jacob Boling in the second minute.
"It was big to get that first goal, but I knew it wasn't going to hold up," Sandifer said. "I knew we would have to keep fighting."
In the 21st minute, Owensboro sophomore Josh Head's shot hit the crossbar and bounded over the goal, and in the 30th minute Red Devil senior Andrew Saltsman was denied with his bullet off the left post caromed away.
The Panthers held their one-goal advantage for nearly the entire first half, but in the 37th minute Head scored on a header off an exquisite cross from Saltsman to deadlock the contest at 1.
Daviess County came within a whisker of reclaiming the lead 15 seconds before intermission, but junior Hunter Clark's shot from the left wing was barely wide right.
Each club had opportunities in the second half, but quality defensive play ruled down the stretch -- forcing OT.
Daviess County outshot OHS 12-9. Red Devils senior goalkeeper Radley Worth made five saves, and Panthers sophomore keeper Cody Clark saved four shots.
Daviess County improved to 16-2-2, while Owensboro fell to 15-5-2.
Both teams advance to next week's 3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Catholic High School.
