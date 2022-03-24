Brock Brubaker went 3-for-4 with a double, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead Daviess County to a 7-2 baseball victory against Whitesville Trinity on a wet and windy Wednesday night at DCHS.
With the win, the Panthers improved to 5-0.
The game wasn’t perfect, according to DC coach Austin Clay, but it was enough to get the victory.
“A win’s a win,” Clay said afterward. “I think we came out to play. In elements like this, it’s tough. It is what it is. We didn’t play bad necessarily, we just didn’t hit the ball like we could. It took us a while to make some adjustments at the plate.”
The Panthers jumped on top in the second inning with Owen Payne’s solo home run over the left-field wall.
DC added to its lead with three runs in the third — Decker Renfrow singled, Cason Troutman drilled an RBI double, and Brubaker clubbed an RBI base hit and later scored on a Trinity throwing error.
The Raiders (0-3) scratched across a run in the top of the fifth inning when Will Hernandez was hit by a pitch and later scored on an RBI groundout by Nolan Mills.
DC’s Jackson Loucks hit an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth to score Lake Wilson, who reached with an error.
The Raiders loaded the bases in the sixth on a trio of walks, and Connor Hatfield’s sacrifice fly cut the deficit to 5-2 — but Trinity couldn’t get any closer from there.
The Panthers cemented the victory with a pair of runs in the sixth when Brubaker hit an RBI double and then scored on an RBI base hit by Layton Huskisson.
“Their pitcher was not bad,” Clay said of Trinity starter Landon Huff, who struck out six batters and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings. “One thing we got to get better at is hitting the off-speed pitch. I saw some adjustments as the game went on. I think their guy did a good job of being able to command some pitches.”
The Panthers got a lift of their own on the mound from Troutman, who struck out five, walked three and surrendered only one hit in five innings of work. Renfrow closed out the last two innings, giving up one earned run with one strikeout and three walks.
“I thought we did a good job,” Clay said of his hurlers. “Still, we counted seven or eight free bases — a few walks, hit-by-pitches, passed balls — so that’s something we got to clean up. It’s tough to beat really good baseball teams playing that way. It’s early, but I’d like to see that cleaned up.”
Offensively, Troutman went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs, and Payne added two hits with a double.
The Panthers play again Thursday with a road matchup at Grayson County, while Trinity returns to action Friday at Breckinridge County.
TRINITY 000 011 0 — 2 1 4
DAVIESS COUNTY 013 012 x — 7 10 2
WP-Troutman. LP-Huff. 2B-Troutman 2, Brubaker, Payne (DC). HR-Payne (DC).
