Cameron Bell and Carter Payne scored two goals each as Daviess County captured a 6-1 boys high school soccer victory over district foe Owensboro on Thursday at Deer Park.
Carter Hoak and Dax Sandifer also scored for DC (9-1, 5-0 in 9th District), while Ahmed Abdullahi and Sean Higgs dished two assists each. Hoak added a helper, and Sam Glover also had an assist.
Aiden Frego scored the lone goal for Owensboro (5-4-2, 1-4).
GIRLS SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 2, OHIO COUNTY 1
Lily Hoagland and Brooke Schwartz scored one goal apiece to lead the Lady Panthers in Hartford.
Bailey Brown passed for an assist for DC (8-4), while Emily Baughn made six saves in goal and Kaelin Labhart recorded four saves.
VOLLEYBALL LADY RAIDERS EDGE EDMONSON
Whitesville Trinity captured a 3-1 win (25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 25-10) in Brownsville.
Top performers for the Lady Raiders (11-4) were Abby Payne (13 digs, two kills, one ace, one block); Addison Mills (four kills, two digs); Caroline Hall (24 digs, four aces, three assists); Georgia Howard (15 kills, nine digs, two aces); Hannah Nash (15 kills, four digs, one ace, one block); Josie Aull (16 assists, eight digs, six aces); Kenzie McDowell (six kills, three digs, one block); and Sarah Payne (five digs).
Edmonson County fell to 4-5.
LADY ACES SWEEP CHRISTIANOwensboro Catholic took a 25-8, 25-13, 25-17 win at OCHS.
Top stats leaders for the Lady Aces (4-4) included Emily Christian (11 digs, one kill, one ace); Karsen Tipmore (eight digs, two aces); Lindsey Warren (two kills); Olivia Castlen (five digs, three kills, one ace); Kennedy Murphy (17 assists, four aces, three digs, one kill); Abby Baughman (three kills); Blair Riney (eight digs, seven kills, three aces, one block); Abigail Williams (three kills, one block); Isabelle Reisz (six digs); Tyranda Stuart (two assists); Jaiden Grant (two kills, one block); and Molli Pride (four aces).
Christian County slipped to 1-8.
APOLLO ROLLS GRAYSON
The E-Gals took a 25-18, 25-10, 25-12 win at home.
Leaders for Apollo (6-6) were Jennifer Lee (four kills, two blocks); Ava Fazio (nine kills, two blocks); Abie Butterworth (10 kills, three blocks, one ace); Elise Wilson (five kills); Macie King (one kill); Kelsey Dickinson (10 digs, seven aces); Ahalia Ramirez (29 assists, one kill, one block); Kaley Dickinson (eight digs); Ella Alvey (13 digs, four aces); and Kadi Daugherty (four digs, two aces).
Grayson County fell to 9-7.
LADY DEVILS FALL AT MADISONVILLE
Owensboro dropped a 25-12, 25-14, 26-24 road loss at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
The Lady Devils (4-9) were paced by Addie McDaniel (four digs, two kills, one ace); Addie Travis (eight kills, two digs); Anna Travis (two digs); Ava Fincher (nine assists, four digs, three aces, two kills); Brooklyn Williams (six kills, one block); HAnna Chancellor (five digs, two aces); Kennedy Thompson (14 digs, one kill); and Mia Covington (six assists, two kills, one ace).
The Lady Maroons improved to 12-5.
