Cameron Bell and Carter Payne scored two goals each as Daviess County captured a 6-1 boys high school soccer victory over district foe Owensboro on Thursday at Deer Park.

Carter Hoak and Dax Sandifer also scored for DC (9-1, 5-0 in 9th District), while Ahmed Abdullahi and Sean Higgs dished two assists each. Hoak added a helper, and Sam Glover also had an assist.

