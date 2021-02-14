The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team had five players finish in double-figures Saturday afternoon as the Panthers overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to upend No. 17 Cedarville 89-84 at the Callan Athletic Center in Cedarville, Ohio.
Redshirt sophomore forward Tahlia Walton led the way with 17 points, while junior forward Cali Nolot finished with 16 points and a game-best eight rebounds. Freshman guard Shiya Hoosier added 14 points with five boards, senior guard Lily Grimes-Miller recorded 12 points with four assists, and senior forward Emma Johnson chipped in 11 points.
The Panthers (13-4) trailed by 10 points at halftime and fell behind 56-41 less than three minutes into the third quarter, but they scored 17 of the period’s final 27 points to pull within eight points.
After that, Wesleyan found some momentum.
Walton connected on a layup, Johnson drained a 3-pointer, and Nolot scored a bucket inside to cut Wesleyan’s deficit to 71-70 with 6:21 remaining. Cedarville (17-3) answered with a conventional three-point play by Frannie Wheeler, but another Nolot layup and a 3 by Lily Grimes-Miller gave Wesleyan a one-point advantage — its first lead since midway through the first quarter — with five minutes left to play.
Five lead changes later, Walton put the Panthers on top for good with a layup that gave her squad an 83-82 edge with 1:15 remaining. Cedarville was held scoreless on its next three possessions, and Wesleyan went 6-for-6 at the foul line to seal the victory down the stretch.
For the game, KWC shot 50% from the field, including 9-of-24 from 3-point range (37.5%), and made 18-of-20 free throws (90%) The Panthers claimed a 40-28 rebounding advantage, which helped them outscore the Yellow Jackets 13-0 on second-chance opportunities.
Emily Chapman and Isabelle Bolender scored 19 points apiece for Cedarville, which also got 18 points from Ashlyn Huffman.
The Yellow Jackets shot 48.4% from the floor, made 9-of-20 attempts from beyond the arc (45%), and sank 15-of-16 free throws (93.8%). They also finished with an 18-10 margin in points off turnovers and outscored KWC 11-7 on fastbreaks.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Panthers, who are scheduled for a return to action Saturday at Trevecca Nazarene. Meanwhile, Cedarville suffered its second loss in four outings.
KWC 17-22-19-31 — 89
CEDARVILLE 21-28-17-18 — 84
Kentucky Wesleyan (89) — Walton 17, Nolot 16, Hoosier 14, Grimes-Miller 12, Johnson 11, Barga 6, Richardson 6, Clifford 5, Duncan 2.
Cedarville (84) — Bolender 19, Chapman 19, Huffman 18, Garr 9, Moore 7, Freeman 3, Mader 3, Marshall 3, Wheeler 3.
