Wyatt Battaile, Jordan Roland and Antonio Thomas scored 15 points apiece as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team defeated Lake Erie 73-61 on Saturday in Painesville, Ohio.
Battaile also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, while Thomas dished five assists. The Panthers never trailed in the contest.
The victory improved Wesleyan’s record to 10-8 overall and 5-5 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
“This was a win that we had to have,” Panthers coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “I think our guys felt like this was a must-win game. We’re now through the conference for the first time, we’ve played everybody once and we’re 5-5.
“I think we have an optimistic, spirited group. The first job within the conference was to get to 5-5. We’re the only team in our league that’s played 10 games, so there are some losses out there for the groups ahead of us.”
Battaile knocked down a jump shot with 12 minutes left in the first half to spark an 11-2 scoring run, allowing Wesleyan to carry a 30-18 advantage into halftime.
Back-to-back layups by Ben Sisson pushed the Panthers to a 36-21 lead less than two minutes into the second half.
Wesleyan took its largest lead of the game on a jumper by Battaile that put the Panthers up 47-29 with 13:14 to play.
Lake Erie (8-5, 2-4 in G-MAC) trimmed its deficit to 10 points four times in the final 10:21, but the Storm never got to within single digits.
Wesleyan shot 48.3% from the field despite making only 3-of-15 3-pointers (20%), but connected on 12-of-15 foul shots (80%) with only eight turnovers.
“That was a huge difference for us, not turning the ball over,” Cooper said. “And we did it against a very physical basketball team that forces a lot of turnovers and pressures you for the majority of the game. We did a much better job of valuing possessions.”
Ben Sisson finished with 10 points for the Panthers, with Jomel Boyd and Sasha Sukahnov recording seven rebounds apiece. Boyd also blocked a pair of shots.
Lake Erie, led by 15 points from Jonny Manning and 14 points from Kevin Peterson, shot 40% from the floor, 7-of-22 from long distance (31.8%) and 6-of-12 free throws (50%) with 10 giveaways.
KWC won the edge in rebounding (35-28), points in the paint (40-30), points off turnovers (10-9) and second-chance scoring (8-7).
Saturday’s contest was the fourth outing in a six-game stretch of road
KWC 30 43 — 73
LAKE ERIE 18 43 — 61
Kentucky Wesleyan (73) — Battaile 15, Roland 15, Thomas 15, Sisson 10, Boyd 7, Sukhanov 6, Jones 3, Brewer 2.
Lake Erie (61) — Manning 15, Peterson 14, Burton 10, Burge 9, Hughes 8, Burdyshaw 3, Williams 2.
