Cole Burch scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Daviess County to a 55-46 boys basketball victory over Meade County on Monday at the Cecilian Bank Classic in Harned.
Max Dees added 11 points for the Panthers (4-3), and Devonte McCampbell hauled in 10 rebounds.
Blake Edwards scored 15 points for Meade County (2-5), and Grant Beavin scored 13 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 7 8 18 22 — 55
MEADE COUNTY 6 10 21 9 — 46
Daviess County (55) — Burch 15, Dees 11, Payne 8, Phelps 6, McCain 6, McCampbell 5, Tomes 4.
Meade County (46) — Edwards 15, Beavin 13, King 6, Johnston 5, Crump 3, Hardesty 2, Parker 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 72
, GRAVES COUNTY 54
Ji Webb poured in 33 points to lead the Aces to a win at the Madisonville-North Hopkins Holiday Classic in Madisonville.
Parker Gray finished with 12 points for Catholic (4-5).
AJ Keith had 12 points for Graves (3-3).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 22 20 15 16 — 72
GRAVES COUNTY 9 13 21 11 — 54
Owensboro Catholic (72) — Webb 33, Gray 12, Clark 8, Sims 8, Beikman 3, Carrico 3, Wall 3.
Graves County (54) — Keith 12, Flint 9, Isaiah 9, Pigg 6, Jackson 4, Thompson 4, Vecasonic 3, Waller 3, Gibson 2, Grant 2.
OHIO COUNTY 75, MONROE COUNTY 37
Elijah Decker scored 20 points to lead the Eagles to a win at the Rafferty’s Caveland Classic in Brownsville.
Parker Culbertson and Bo Morse each added 12 points for Ohio County (3-3).
John Harlin scored 11 points for the Falcons (1-6).
MONROE COUNTY 7 9 11 10 — 37
OHIO COUNTY 16 12 18 29 — 75
Monroe County (37) — Harlin 11, Arnett 9, Williams 6, Nuckols 5, Smith 5, Biggerstaff 1.
Ohio County (75) — Decker 20, Culbertson 12, Morse 12, Wallace 9, Lindsey 6, Southard 5, Manning 4, Allen 3, Kennedy 2, Raymond 2.
CARLISLE COUNTY 77, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 67
Landon Huff scored 19 points as the Raiders fell at the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah.
Nathan Hernandez added 17 points for Trinity (5-5), and Bailey Wright had 11.
The loss came following the Raiders’ 76-66 win over Ballard Memorial earlier in the day.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 13 19 15 20 — 67
CARLISLE COUNTY 17 12 24 24 — 77
Whitesville Trinity (67) — Huff 19, Hernandez 17, Wright 11, Howard 9, Smith 6, Mills 5.
Carlisle County (77) — Hayden 39, Brogan 11, Keeling 11, Oliver 8, Newsome 5, Draper 3.
GIRLS MEADE COUNTY 52, SPENCER COUNTY 38
Peyton Bradley scored 16 points with four made 3-pointers in the Lady Waves’ win in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament at Mount Washington.
Katie Durbin added 10 points for Meade County (7-3)
SPENCER COUNTY 10 7 10 9 — 38
MEADE COUNTY 9 18 12 13 — 52
Meade County (52) — Bradley 16, Durbin 10, Babb 9, Hardesty 6, Crawley 5, Medley 4, Ray 2.
SUNDAY OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 65,
NO. 10 BETHLEHEM 61
Hailee Johnson scored 23 points to lead the Lady Aces to an overtime win at the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament in Mount Washington.
Karmin Riley added 19 points for Catholic.
Xaviara Smalley recorded 22 points for Bethlehem, and Carlie Thurmond finished with 18 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12 11 10 20 12 — 65
BETHLEHEM 8 16 19 10 8 — 61
Owensboro Catholic (65) — Johnson 23, Riley 19, Riney 9, Conkright 4, Hayden 3, Traylor 3, Goetz 2, Le. Keelin 2.
Bethlehem (61) — Smalley 22, Thurmond 18, Spalding 8, Bishop 4, Filiatreau 4, A. Miles 3, T. Miles 2.
