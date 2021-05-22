Zach Head went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Cason Troutman drove in three runs as Daviess County claimed a 10-4 high school baseball victory over Union County on Friday in Morganfield.
Decker Renfrow finished 3-for-4 and scored four times for the Panthers (14-12), and Mason Boswell plated three runs.
The victory was the third in a row and the sixth in the last seven for DC.
Union County slipped to 15-16.
DAVIESS COUNTY130 211 2 — 10 11 3
UNION COUNTY040 000 0 — 4 8 4
WP-Curtis. LP-Peak. 2B-Head 2, O. Payne (DC), Phillips (U).
SOFTBALL
DAVIESS COUNTY 14, PLEASURE RIDGE PARK 0Millie Roberts went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored in the Lady Panthers’ win at the Meade County Mighty May Matchup in Brandenburg.
Hattie Newman went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBIs for DC (23-5), and Katie Mewes finished 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Pleasure Ridge Park fell to 11-10.
PLEASURE RIDGE PARK000 0 — 0 2 6
DAVIESS COUNTY257 x — 14 12 2
WP-Whiteker. LP-Baxter. 2B-H. Newman, Roberts, Leibfried, Mewes (DC). HR-H. Newman, Roberts (DC).
H Newman 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs
Roberts 2-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs
Mewes 3-3, 1 run, 1 RBI
