Cali Nolot scored a team-high 18 points, and Shiya Hoosier added 14 points as the upset-minded Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team fell 81-77 in overtime to No. 5 Grand Valley State in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament on Friday at Kates Gymnasium in Ashland, Ohio.
The Panthers, who earned the sixth seed in the Midwest Regional, finish the season at 23-7 following their fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament in the last 13 years.
Following a back-and-forth start to the game, KWC seized early control when it closed the first quarter on a 15-6 scoring tear. Hoosier’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave Wesleyan a 27-18 advantage.
GVSU’s Ellie Droste sank a pair of foul shots that drew the Lakers to within 31-28 three minutes into the second quarter, but Wesleyan again had an answer — getting a pair of 3s from Myah Montgomery in a 9-0 spurt for a 40-28 lead with 5:09 left until halftime. KWC carried a 44-34 lead into intermission following Jordyn Barga’s bucket at the buzzer.
Wesleyan kept GVSU (30-2) at a distance throughout the third quarter, but Hannah Kulas put in a layup with 25 seconds left that trimmed Grand Valley’s deficit to 55-47 entering the final period.
The Lakers scored 11 of the first 16 points in the fourth quarter, coming to within a single possession on Nicole Kamin’s three-point play with 4:33 left. Reeva Hammelman sank a pair of foul shots that pushed KWC ahead 68-63 with 1:44 left, but another three-point conversion by Kamin and a jump shot from Droste tied the game with 30 seconds left — sending the game into overtime.
Both teams traded 5-0 runs to open the extra period, until Droste put the Lakers ahead for good with a jump shot within the final minute. KWC missed the go-ahead 3 at the other end, and Droste made two free throws for a 77-73 edge with 24 seconds remaining. Layups by Tahlia Walton and Nolot cut the deficit to two points twice down the stretch, but Droste made 4-of-4 free throws to seal the victory.
“I thought in the first half, (the Panthers) attacked the game in every way that you want, as a coach, to attack one of these games,” KWC co-head coach Caleb Nieman said afterward. “They were fearless. When they were open, they were shooting it. They were driving to the hole. We won the rebounding battle with a top-level rebounding team — a national rebounding team, not just in their conference. I thought they answered the bell on every situation.
“In the second half, we got to the rim and we just didn’t get the one-on-one finishes that we needed. ... But we got there. We just didn’t finish.”
Walton added 10 points for the Panthers, who shot 42% from the field, including 8-of-19 from 3-point range (42.1%), and converted 11-of-14 free throws (78.6%) with 21 turnovers. Walton, Hammelman and Corina Conley grabbed five rebounds apiece, while Walton, Hoosier and Conley also swiped three steals each.
Droste finished with 25 points for the Lakers, while Bisballe added 17 points with eight rebounds and Kamin chipped in 10 points. GVSU shot 45% from the floor, 3-of-18 from long range (16.7%) and 24-of-32 foul shots (75%) with 23 turnovers.
KWC lost the rebounding battle 43-35 but still held a 9-6 edge in second-chance scoring. GVSU claimed the lead in paint scoring (46-36), points off turnovers (13-9) and bench production (36-25).
Nieman was quick to credit seniors Hammelman, Nolot and Walton for their contributions and helping to lead the way for the Panthers.
“What’s been awesome about the seniors, and I think it’s been the story all year, they didn’t come in thinking that they had arrived or stopped growing or that they couldn’t develop a little bit more,” he said. “All three of them developed in a lot of different areas, and I think that set the tone for our team the entire year.”
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN27 17 11 13 9 — 77
GRAND VALLEY STATE18 16 13 21 13 — 81
Kentucky Wesleyan (77) — Nolot 18, Hoosier 14, Walton 10, Hammelman 9, McDonald 9, Conley 6, Montgomery 6, Barga 5.
Grand Valley State (81) — Droste 25, Bisballe 17, Kamin 10, Vanstee 7, Kulas 6, Spitzley 5, Cabana 4, Miller 3, Plitzuweit 2, Sharland 2.
