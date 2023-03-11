Cali Nolot scored a team-high 18 points, and Shiya Hoosier added 14 points as the upset-minded Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team fell 81-77 in overtime to No. 5 Grand Valley State in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament on Friday at Kates Gymnasium in Ashland, Ohio.

The Panthers, who earned the sixth seed in the Midwest Regional, finish the season at 23-7 following their fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament in the last 13 years.

