Drew Cooper hasn’t stopped thinking about his team’s 2021-22 college basketball season since it ended.
The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball coach, who just wrapped up his fourth year in Owensboro, doesn’t anticipate putting his team’s 14-14 campaign into the rear-view mirror until the Panthers hit the floor again next fall.
“A basketball season like that, I’m not going to be able to put it behind us until probably a week or two into practice next season,” he said Wednesday. “It’s one of those things that you always revisit — 1-5 in overtime, you’ll always revisit the two close games with Walsh — the reality of it is the top six teams in our conference were all, at one time, regionally ranked.
“There’s been a changing of the guard in the last three or four years about what the toughest conference in our region is.”
The Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s postseason tournament accepted only the top six teams in the league standings, which left Wesleyan on the outside at No. 7 with a 9-11 conference record. Four G-MAC teams also earned bids to the NCAA Division II Tournament’s Midwest Region: Walsh (automatic qualifier), Cedarville, Findlay and Hillsdale. Hillsdale made it as far as the Elite Eight before being eliminated.
Of the 20 all-conference players selected by the G-MAC, 10 of them were in their fifth or sixth years of eligibility — with several of the top teams benefitting from the return of veteran players due to the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver. Both the KWC men and women faced similar challenges this past year since the school doesn’t have a graduate program.
“If you look at how the college basketball landscape has evolved, in most cases at the Division II level, championships are won by experienced teams,” Cooper said. “Between the growth and strength of our conference and that dynamic of graduate school, that made things a challenge that we had to take on, but we were close all year. We didn’t win the big moments.”
A made shot here or a better pass there, and KWC coaches feel the Panthers could have been in the conference tournament mix.
“We win some big moments, and we’re regionally ranked along with the top six in our conference,” Cooper said. “Instead, we don’t win enough of those, finish seventh and the season’s over.”
Now, intent on improving his team as much as possible, Cooper and his staff are out looking for the next batch of Panthers.
“We’re hard at it recruiting,” he said. “I’ve never been in the middle of March before and had this feeling where I can’t wait for practice to start.
“Let’s put it behind us. This is not a 14-14 program. The city of Owensboro wants to see Kentucky Wesleyan making noise nationally. There’s not one person in the world who wants it more, and we’re not going to sleep until we can do it.”
With plenty of talent already on the roster, and Cooper not foreseeing any unexpected transfers, he wants to shore up depth for his guards and big men.
“The struggle is always about points and bigs,” he said. “I think with Kaeveon Mitchell and Eddie Jones’s development, and Jordan Roland’s return, I really think we’re going to be set at the wing position. And I like our centers. I like Jomel Boyd, Sasha Sukhanov and Ben Sisson — they’re all going to be experienced bigs.
“I’d like to add one more power forward. Antonio Garcia’s not walking through that door, but I’d love somebody like that to walk through it. And I’d like to find a point guard to create some competition for Antonio Thomas.”
And, though Cooper hasn’t experienced pressure from the Wesleyan administration or Panthers fans, he’s putting more demands on himself to continue building a winning program.
“That tradition is something that separates Kentucky Wesleyan from the rest of Division II,” he said. “You take a job to either meet or exceed where a program has been in the past. As coaches, we’re always comparing ourselves and trying to get our programs to do something that’s never been done before. I think that is a natural challenge that any coach wants.
“I took the job at Kentucky Wesleyan fully knowing I was never going to do something this program has never done. Everything has already been done at Kentucky Wesleyan, but if I meet or exceed the expectations that I put on myself or on a program I’m the head coach of, then I will far exceed the expectations of anyone else.
“Most of the pressure that I feel comes 110% from myself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.