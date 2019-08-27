Dawson Lamb shot a 38 to finish second individually and help lead the Daviess County High School boys' golf team to victory in a nine-hole match Monday afternoon at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
The Panthers finished with a team score of 166, which edged out Owensboro (172), Owensboro Catholic (173), Apollo (205) and Hancock County (223).
Catholic's Jakob Wellman fired a 36 to earn individual medalist honors, with Owensboro's Andrew Chancellor (39) placing third.
Other top scorers for DC included Hunter Smith (41), Brady Huckleberry (43) and Braden Whistle (44).
According to Panthers coach Lars King, it was an encouraging sign for his squad, which played without top golfers Daniel Love, Chris Salamah and Nick Johnson. With Love, Salamah and Huckleberry set to graduate this year, he said, it was nice to get a glimpse into the future of his program.
"The only reason I played so many matches this year is because we're gonna pretty much gonna be restacking next year," King said. "To be able to win shows we're gonna be competitive next year, even without those guys, so that's good."
"I'd like to see us, next year, be competitive. Winning today makes me think that's gonna be an easy possibility."
Although the Panthers have already won four out of five tournaments so far this season, DC is still working on gradually getting better.
"It's been good," King said. "I like to think that as long as we continue to improve from last year -- we have to keep getting better as a team, not judge ourselves on the region, because it's down. Right now, our season average is like 307. ... We were at 314 last year, now we're at 307. I just want to see us break 300, which is a really tall challenge.
"Golf is always against yourself. We're not playing against everybody else."
The most encouraging sign for the Panthers on Monday, however, was Lamb's performance.
"He's really come a long way," King said. "He was in the mid-to-high 90s last year. You double (his score), he has 76, and that's with a rough finish. That's probably the brightest spot of the day."
With the consistency DC has at the top of its group, King feels good about his team's chances as the year progresses.
"Daniel's gonna shoot par, Chris is gonna shoot less than 3- or 4-over, Nick's gonna shoot less than 80," he said. "If you have three or four guys shoot 80, you're gonna win every golf tournament."
Other top finishers for Owensboro included Jack Lashbrook (42), James Rhineburger (44) and Lucas Lyons (47).
Catholic got additional scores from JT Payne (42), Noah Johnson (45) and Sam Mitchell (50).
Apollo scorers included Tanner Klee (46), Isaac Crabtree (47), Nathan Payne (55) and Aiden Watson (57).
Hancock County got contributions from Conner Napier (45), Max Gray (56), Jordan Payne (58) and Isaac White (64).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.