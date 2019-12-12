It didn't take long for the Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team to get out and running this season.
Just one month into the 2019-20 campaign, the Panthers have remained unbeaten -- stringing together nine consecutive wins, including a pair of victories over conference opponents. Wesleyan has been particularly strong at the Sportscenter, where the Panthers have won 23 consecutive contests.
"I think we're in a really good spot," Wesleyan co-head coach Nicole Nieman said. "I think we're in a good spot because our team has decided to play together. They're committed to being there for each other defensively, in rotations. They're willing to take risks for each other."
KWC, averaging 83 points and beating opponents by 30.2 points per outing, features nine players who see double-digit minutes each time out. However, nobody on the team is playing more than 24 minutes per game.
The Panthers sit atop the G-MAC in points allowed (52.8 ppg), defensive shooting percentage (36%), 3-point defense (29.1%), turnover margin (plus-10), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56), assists (20.2 apg) and steals (11.6).
Wesleyan is also second in the league in scoring and field-goal percentage (49.3%), often using their disruptive defense to get out in transition and pick up easy baskets.
And, the most impressive part of the Panthers' early success is that they're doing it without a top-15 scorer in the G-MAC.
"We're really figuring out how to play good, solid basketball for weeks at a time," Nieman said. "Not just a day here and there, but putting good, solid weeks together."
Senior forward Keelie Lamb leads the Panthers with 12.3 points per game, with other top contributions coming from Tahlia Walton (11 ppg), former Breckinridge County High School star Lily Skye Grimes (9.1 ppg, 5.4 apg), Kaylee Clifford (9.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and former Daviess County High School standout Emma Johnson (7.4 ppg), among others.
Ten players are scoring at least 5.5 points per game.
According to Nieman, the team-wide success comes as a result of the players' hard work -- something that's instilled on them before they ever step foot on campus.
"They understand that's how we have fun is when we work hard," she said. "We have recruited the players that want to work hard. That's the nice thing about recruiting -- you get to pick which ones are gonna want to work hard. It's not so much on our end, as coaches, to have to get them to work hard, it's just what we do. That's how we have fun."
And so far, Nieman added, the Panthers have had plenty of fun.
"It's just our style of play," she said. "It's who we've recruited, and it's what they want to do. They create that, they understand that's how they want to play. They hold each other accountable to that."
KWC plays again Saturday when the Panthers host conference foe Cedarville at Jones Gym in the Woodward Health and Recreation Center on campus.
