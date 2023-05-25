The Owensboro and Daviess County parks and recreation departments are in the midst of their most popular seasons of the year, and they don’t expect things to slow down anytime soon.
The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department oversees 25 different locations across 960 acres of land, while the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department manages three main community parks and a shooting range — and they’ve already been preparing for the last several months.
“I would definitely say that early February through the end of May is our busiest time,” said Owensboro Parks Director Amanda Rogers. “We’ve gotten to where we’re busy year-round, but it’s busier now because in the middle of February we start working with all of the youth sports leagues that have spring seasons.
“Eastern and Western Cal Ripken, Southern Little League, soccer — we start communicating with those groups for preparations for their locations. They all start that early in the spring. Of course, that’s also the time of year when golf courses are starting to get their winter projects done and getting ready for warmer weather, so it’s busy at Hillcrest and Ben Hawes as well. And May is when we start hitting the pool.”
According to Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh, it takes a dedicated group to maintain the grounds at Panther Creek Park, Yellow Creek Park, Horse Fork Creek Park, the 2.7 miles of Greenbelt outside of Owensboro that his department manages and the Mattingly Target Shooting Range in Maceo.
“Those facilities have everything from passive recreation opportunities like nature walks or fishing,” he said, “to more active forms of recreation, be it disc golf or any other activities.
“It takes an army to be able to maintain them as far as mowing the grass and making sure the facilities are safe. A lot of work we do on a regular basis is for the safety of our citizens, making sure everything’s the way it ought to be like keeping the walking trails out at Panther Creek in good shape. It’s a never-ending process, especially now with longer days and warm temperatures.”
Daviess County parks have seen a similar boom recently, as well.
“We have seen quite the uptick,” Leigh said. “It’s kind of funny though, here we are at Memorial Day weekend and the soccer season for spring at Horse Fork is just wrapping up. They’ve been playing since the beginning of April. We’ve started quite a few ball tournaments at Panther Creek Park, too.”
And often, once one season is over, the work for the following year begins.
“Getting prepared for some things like the day camps we host — we have around 275 kids registered for camps this month between the Edge Ice Center and our administration office — it’s literally from the end of summer to when they start again the next summer,” Rogers said. “We have to secure field trip locations, secure transportation, get crafts, and we usually work during the offseason around our other duties. Come May, it’s busy again.”
In addition to the public works teams and internal maintenance crews that oversee the physical aspects of its parks, the Owensboro Parks Department also relies heavily on volunteers throughout the community to keep things running smoothly.
“We have got so many amazing citizens that have a passion for youth and sports in our community that are highly involved,” Rogers said, adding that the Owensboro Daviess County Tennis Association also plays a large role with providing lessons and hosting tournaments. “Each of our youth sports organizations, whether it’s football that gets going in July or Southern, Western, soccer — all of those youth sports programs are managed by a volunteer board of citizens, not to mention all of the parents that are involved in all the grounds work, concession stands, team volunteers and everything else.
“So many people in our community step up and make a positive difference, so it’s very significant. It’s really wonderful.”
And, if anyone in the community has issues, concerns or suggestions, Rogers added, a survey for the general public — in addition to the 7,000 surveys sent to households last week — will be available online on June 5.
For more information on the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department and its services, visit owensboroparks.org.
Hours of operation and more information, including details on the Mattingly Target Shooting Range, can be found at daviessky.org/parks/.
