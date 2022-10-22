Bryson Parm racked up 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Decker Renfrow hauled in a long touchdown pass, and the Daviess County defense held firm once again as the Panthers rolled to a 28-0 victory over rival Apollo on Friday at Reid Stadium.

Parm rushed the ball only 15 times, and scored on touchdown runs of 33 and 78 yards.

