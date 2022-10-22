Bryson Parm racked up 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Decker Renfrow hauled in a long touchdown pass, and the Daviess County defense held firm once again as the Panthers rolled to a 28-0 victory over rival Apollo on Friday at Reid Stadium.
Parm rushed the ball only 15 times, and scored on touchdown runs of 33 and 78 yards.
“He’s been running hard,” DCHS coach Matt Brannon said of the senior running back. “Obviously, he got loose. You can see the breakaway speed that he does have. The one thing we’ve talked to him about is running behind his pads and being physical when he carries the ball, so he did a good job there.”
Parm, who’s playing with what Brannon called a “bum shoulder,” fumbled in the second quarter, but Brannon credited his team’s defensive unit for lifting the offense throughout the evening with a shutout performance.
“Defensively, we played outstanding all night,” he said. “They were able to respond right there and come up big for us to stymie that.”
Apollo was limited to only 125 yards of total offense, led by quarterback Christian Combs with a team-high 61 rushing yards on 16 carries. The Eagles got to within the DC 35-yard-line on three occasions but were forced into turnovers on downs each trip.
“I feel like they had the ball a lot,” Brannon said. “We feel like we did some things that were uncharacteristic. We lost contain a lot. I knew Combs is good with his feet, and he proved that tonight just scrambling around, extending plays, called run — he’s a tough player.”
DC (6-3, 3-1 in Class 6-A, District 1) got off to a quick start thanks, in large part, to a game-opening onside kick. The Panthers scored only three plays later on Parm’s 33-yard run.
Later in the quarter, Lake Wilson connected with Decker Renfrow over the top for a 59-yard touchdown and a subsequent 14-0 lead with 4:09 left in the first frame.
After missing a 30-yard field goal late in the first half, DC carried a 14-0 advantage into intermission.
Parm broke free for a 78-yard scoring scamper midway through the third stanza, and the Panthers capped scoring on Jack Ball’s 7-yard quarterback keeper run after a long, methodical drive in the fourth quarter.
Wilson completed 8-of-14 passing attempts for 146 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Renfrow reeled in three passes for 117 yards and a score, and Ball rushed for 54 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
Despite finishing with 429 yards of total offense, Brannon said, his team still has areas to shore up — especially with the way Apollo played the Panthers during the first half.
“Apollo did a great job taking away what we like to do,” he said. “I think they did a very good job scouting us and taking away some of that stuff, so we’ve got to go back and figure out why they saw what they saw and try to play off of that.
“But, rivalry game, you never know what’s going to happen. The energy was good, the crowd was electric, just happy to come away with the win.”
According to Apollo coach John Edge, it’s back to the drawing board for the Eagles (2-7, 1-3).
“Give (DC) credit, they made plays when they needed to,” he said. “I think, overall, we got to continue to get better. We got to beat Greenwood (next week) and hopefully move up in the RPI. Those things will help.
“Here’s the thing: Anything can still happen in playoff time. I’ve seen teams like Paducah Tilghman have losing seasons and end up winning state titles. We got to keep fighting, keep playing and be the best team we can be.”
Both teams return to action next week with a pair of road contests to close out the regular season, with DC traveling to face Warren East and Apollo heading to take on Greenwood.
DAVIESS COUNTY 14 7 7 — 28
DC-Parm 33 run (Higgs kick)
DC-Renfrow 59 pass from Wilson (Higgs kick)
DC-Parm 78 run (Higgs kick)
DC-Ball 7 run (Higgs kick)
