Josh Paschal is ramping up for a breakout campaign.
The University of Kentucky fifth-year senior defensive end knows the opportunity ahead of him, and he’s ready to emerge as a difference-maker for the Wildcats next season.
After all, Paschal learned early on in his UK career what being a leader is all about.
“I remember my freshman year, we had Josh Allen,” Paschal said on the Behind Kentucky Football podcast. “He was older than me, so he kind of grew me into the leader I am. I watched him compete each and every day, and I watched that jump he made from his junior year to his last year.
“Seeing that influenced me as a leader. We’re trying to do the same thing for this next group of guys.”
Allen, of course, was a defensive end who worked to become the 2018 national defensive player of the year, ended his career as UK’s all-time sacks leader and was selected seventh overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Now, as the 2021 season approaches, Paschal has plans to make a similar jump — but he knows it starts with working during the offseason.
“You can’t take no plays off,” he said. “Everything counts.”
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has taken note.
“Josh is one of those guys, he’s always striving to be the best that he can,” Stoops said earlier this spring. “He’s always, every day, getting 1% better, works extremely hard. The guys respect him, the guys respect him.
“I really expect a big year out of him. Just with his work ethic, his comfort zone, moving in, I think you’re going to see him be an impact guy.”
This past season, Paschal recorded 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack and an interception to help the Cats go 5-6 and capture a win in the Gator Bowl.
In 2019 — after missing most of the previous season undergoing treatment for a malignant melanoma diagnosis on his foot — the 6-foot-3, 278-pounder made 34 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.
Though the Cats lost five defensive starters in the 2021 NFL Draft, including linemen Quinton Bohanna and Phil Hoskins, Paschal has been encouraged by the next crop of Wildcats working to fill those voids.
“I think we did a great job of getting better (in the spring), especially since we had to replace a few guys up front and a few starters,” he said. “... We saw a lot of growth. We saw a lot of the young guys — we had a lot of freshmen from last year — and we saw a lot of growth as far as game IQ and as far as technique.
“(Replacing those players) is hard to come by, but at the same time, we’re trying to do the same thing next year. We’re following in some good footsteps.”
To get there, however, Paschal knows it will take a team-wide approach.
“We have great senior leadership for this defense,” he said. “DeAndre Square, Yusuf Corker, myself, Marquan McCall and others — we’re just stepping up and doing what we need to do to make this next season successful.
“We want to make sure we put everything we have into this so when we look back, we don’t have any regrets and we did everything we could to reach the younger guys.”
