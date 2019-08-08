Paschal ready for full return after cancer treatment UK linebacker will start after redshirting last year

LEXINGTON -- A year ago, Josh Paschal was stuck on the sidelines.
The University of Kentucky outside linebacker had high hopes heading into his sophomore campaign, but late last summer, Paschal was diagnosed with malignant melanoma on the bottom of his right foot. Following three surgeries and monthly immunotherapy treatments since then, the Maryland native was held out of action for the next four months.
Paschal recovered well enough to play in the Wildcats' final three games and even started in UK's 34-23 win over Middle Tennessee on Nov. 17.
The 6-foot-3 pass rusher was given a redshirt for his abbreviated sophomore season, but now he's back at 100% and simply trying to enjoy everything he missed out on as the Wildcats prepare for the season ahead.
"A year ago today, I was in my bed recovering from surgery," Paschal said Friday prior to UK's first fall practice. "I was wanting to come out here, but I couldn't. My teammates were supporting me, and they were at practice, but I always wanted to be here. Just looking back at that, it's really humbling just to be out here right now and look around and realize I'm a part of this now."
Paschal underwent his final immunotherapy treatment on Wednesday, posting an update on social media.
He admitted that the past year hasn't been easy. However, throughout it all, it was Paschal's faith in God and support from those around him that made all the difference.
"Of course, there has been trials, but I had my faith and my faith has grown tremendously during this time," he said. "My teammates gave me support. Coaches are always supporting me. My family, of course, and my friends from back home. All the support I'm getting has really helped me through everything."
Not to mention, Paschal added, the encouragement he's received from UK fans along the way.
"(The support) meant a lot, just because it's so easy to get lost when you go through those times," he said. "The worst thing you can do in crisis, of course, is be alone. Just being around everybody and everybody continually checking on me, making sure I'm OK, Big Blue Nation always supporting me -- that just meant a lot because it made me join a community. That's the best thing you can have in that situation.
"This is a blessing that I got from God, and this is something where I can craft my gifts that he blessed me with. To be out here with my teammates and my brothers, it means everything."
As a freshman two seasons ago, Paschal recorded 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and one blocked kick.
Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops expects Paschal to make an impact like he never missed any time at all.
"Josh is very versatile," Stoops said. "He was going to play, depending whether we're in 3-4 or 4-3 schemes, he'd play some of that anyway, just semantics of how we get there. We are going to start hin there back at Jack, outside linebacker, where he started and played quite a bit as a freshman."
Though Paschal is certainly excited for a consistent return to the gridiron, he can't help but feel like his experience put both football and life into perspective. Now, he wants to share that feeling of positivity with others.
"I feel like this happened for a reason," he said. "Going through this, I feel like I'm able to help more people and use my platform to relate to people who don't have the support that I do. When I see someone who doesn't have that or someone to talk to, I can be able to relate to them."
