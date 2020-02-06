After a season that consisted mainly of squaring off against male opponents, Apollo High School sophomore Araceli Pascual couldn’t believe her eyes.
Pascual, the lone female wrestler for the Eagles — and the entire Owensboro-Daviess County area, for that matter — traveled to compete at the second-ever Kentucky Girls Wrestling Championship over the weekend at Tates Creek High School in Lexington, where she placed fourth in the 120-pound division.
It was a brand new experience, and one that Pascual plans to treasure.
“I looked around and there were quite a few girls,” she recalled. “I was surprised to see so many girls. Some schools had a lot of girls, but then there was me — I’m the only girl from Apollo. I met some people who were really nice, and it was pretty cool.”
Pascual went into the state tournament unseeded, but after receiving a first-round bye, she knocked off fourth-seeded Tori Gasser of Harrison County in the second round and dispatched Fort Campbell’s Ella Plumb in the quarterfinals. Though she fell to eventual champion Savanna Bacon, of Union County, in the semifinals, Pascual bounced back to beat Woodford County’s Gracie Savage in the consolation bracket.
Pascual ended the day with a loss in the third-place match, but she didn’t let it dampen the moment.
“It was good,” she said of the experience. “I never thought that I’d have a chance to go wrestle with all girls. I do wish there were more girls on our team.”
With the way the sport has grown over just the last year, first-year AHS coach Courtney Johns wouldn’t be surprised to see more females trying out to wrestle.
At the 2020 Kentucky Girls Wrestling Championship — sponsored by the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association, since girls’ wrestling isn’t sanctioned by the KHSAA — there were 171 entrants from 41 schools. In 2019, the competition had 105 wrestlers from 33 schools.
According to Johns, there are currently 228 girls registered in Kentucky who are wrestling on boys’ teams.
“With the amount of girls they’ve had and how it’s growing, I would think that it will probably be sanctioned fairly soon,” Johns said.
Until then, however, Pascual has no problem keeping up with her teammates.
“She’s a part of our regular daily practices, so she gets in there and mixes it up with the boys,” Johns said. “There’s a strength difference a lot of the time, but when it comes to conditioning and running, she hangs right there with them.”
Pascual first became interested in the sport from watching her older brother, Adolpho Pascual, compete for the Eagles. Now that she has the hang of it, Johns said, the potential is limitless — for both Araceli Pascual and the program as a whole.
“I’m hoping that with her wrestling and placing in girls’ state, it opens that door for more participants in the area,” Johns said. “The crazy part is there are girls wrestling in college. Campbellsville has a women’s team, Cumberlands has a women’s team. It’s an opportunity for some girls to get college paid for.”
In the meantime, though, Pascual has one thing in mind: Preparing for next season.
“I want to keep getting better,” she said. “I want to get fast, and I want to get stronger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.