Emma Payne won her second consecutive individual championship at last week's 2nd Region Golf Tournament at Central City Country Club, and now the Owensboro Catholic High School senior wants more.
Payne has a chance to get more at the 2019 Leachman/KHSAA State Golf Tournament, which will be contested Tuesday and Wednesday at venerable Bowling Green Country Club -- always a challenging venue.
"My confidence is good going into state," said Payne, who has battled a season-long shoulder injury. "I've worked hard to improve my short game, and that's given me more confidence to play at a higher level.
"I'm really looking forward to playing at state."
Among the regional golfers who will join Payne at BGCC will be Apollo sophomore Macey Brown, whose 76 in Central City was just one stroke back of Payne's winning 75.
"I'm glad to be going back to state and I'll be in Bowling Green focusing on playing well," Brown said. "I hope to go down there and be able to play relaxed, just playing the way I know how and the best that I can."
Also representing the region at state, of course, will be regional champion Madisonville-North Hopkins, which produced a stunning 328 team score at Central City. The Lady Maroons are led by senior Rachel Carver (80), sophomore Kaitlyn Zieba (81), freshman Karra Tucker (83) and sophomore Kat Weir (84).
Individuals from the region joining Payne and Brown at state will be Daviess County sophomores Holly Holton (79) and Addison Heady (84), along with Henderson County senior Kenna Newsome (80), Union County senior Sarah Hagedorn (80) and Christian County senor Hannah Sumner (83).
Last year at state, Hagedorn topped all 2nd region individuals, tying for 22nd with a 162 (79-83). Brown tied for 30th (81-84--165) and Payne tied for 38th (80-88--168).
Laney Frye of Lexington Christian Academy won the 2018 individual state championship, posting rounds of 72-76 for a 36-hole total of 2-over par 146. Rounding out a crowded top-five leaderboard were Shelby County's Grace Clark (2nd, 149), Great Crossing's Rylea Marcum (3rd, 150), South Oldham's Molly Bebelaar (4rth, 151) and Sacred Heart's Taylor Edlin (5th, 152).
Lexington Christian Academy emerged as the team champion with a score of 639. Also finishing in the top five were runner-up Sacred Heart (647), Madison Central (3rd, 672), Marshall County (4th, 675) and Scott County (5th, 680).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.