Allen Payne hit a hole-in-one Thursday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Payne aced the 180-yard No. 6 hole using a 3-wood.
Witnessing the feat was Danny Sonders.
Evans clubs hole-in-one at Panther CreekJoe Evans carded an ace Wednesday at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Evans hit the hole-in-one on No. 15 from 120 yards. using an 8-iron.
Witnesses were Mike Evans, Steve Riggs and Adam Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.