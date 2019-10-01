CENTRAL CITY -- Owensboro Catholic High School senior Emma Payne couldn't contain herself at the conclusion of Monday's Girls' 2nd Region Golf Tournament at hot and dry Central City Country Club.
But Payne, who battled an injured shoulder all season, held things together enough on the course to shoot a 5-over par 75 and secure her second consecutive individual championship -- a shot ahead of runner-up Macey Brown (76) of Apollo.
Payne's tears were genuine and heartfelt.
"I'm just happy," she said, wiping moisture from her eyes. "I can't believe I've done it for the second year in a row. Through this shoulder injury, I've tried to focus hard on my short game and it was very good today -- it pulled me through.
"I struggled with my confidence at times this season, so it really helps to win region as I prepare for state."
Payne and Brown battled all year, and both believe their respective games benefited from the head-to-head competitions.
"Macey and I have pushed each other," Payne said, "and I believe we're both better because of it."
Brown, a sophomore, agreed.
"Playing against Emma is something that's really helped me mentally this season," Brown acknowledged. "I think it's made us both stronger."
Brown rallied after a show start.
"I started my opening round at (hole) 10 and I struggled through the first nine holes,' she said. "I knew I had to pick it up on my second nine. My goal was to shoot even par on that second nine (34), and I was able to do that. So, it was good to bounce back there."
Madisonville-North Hopkins won the team championship with a stunning team score of 328, led by Rachel Carver's 80. Also scoring for the Lady Maroons were Kaitlyn Zieba (81), Karra Tucker (83) and Kat Weir (84).
Defending champion Daviess County, meanwhile, came through with a solid runner-up showing (347), led by third-place individual and state qualifier Holly Holton, who carded a 79. Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were state qualifier Addison Heady (84), Emilee Clark (89) and Hadleigh Hunter (95).
"We stepped up in a huge way today and I'm very proud of our team," Lady Panthers coach Logan Clark said. "This team has been coming on the past couple of weeks and broke through with a really good performance today.
"We stayed positive out there and did what we needed to do to produce a very good team score."
In addition to Payne, Brown, Holton and Heady, individuals qualifying for the state tournament included Henderson County's Kenna Newsome (80), Union County's Sarah Hagedorn (80), Christian County's Hannah Sumner (83) and Daviess County's Addison Heady (84).
In other area team scoring, Owensboro Catholic finished third at 350. In addition to Payne, the Lady Aces' production came from Maddi Roberts (85), Abby Bahnick (86) and Conleigh Osborne (104).
Apollo was a surprisingly strong fourth at 382. Along with Brown, E-Gals scorers were Brooke Brown (95), Addison Carter (100) and Mary Ann Lyons (111).
Host Muhlenberg County placed fifth (387), featuring Tanner Robards (89), Brooklyn Richardson (94), Caroline Hope (99) and Whitlee Stovall (105).
Ohio County was eighth (403), getting scoring from Mary Conway (96), Jocelyn Magan (99), Kursten Chinn (101) and Elli Graves (107).
Hancock County was represented by Sydney Kennedy (112).
The Leachman/KHSAA Girls' State Tournament begins next Tuesday (Oct. 8) at Bowling Green Country Club.
