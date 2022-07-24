Dust Bowl

PeezO’s Pizza’s DeAaron Watkins looks to pass while defended by Tri-State Superstars’ Tate Abney on Saturday during the 7th-8th grade boys championship game at the Dust Bowl.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

A pair of youth basketball teams stamped their names into the Dust Bowl record book Saturday night.

At the 49th annual edition of the outdoor basketball tournament at Kendall-Perkins Park, PeezO’s Pizza rolled to a 62-36 victory over the Tri-State Superstars in the 7th-8th grade boys championship, and Team Buckets topped Legacy 45-34 to win the 5th-6th grade boys championship.

