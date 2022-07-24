A pair of youth basketball teams stamped their names into the Dust Bowl record book Saturday night.
At the 49th annual edition of the outdoor basketball tournament at Kendall-Perkins Park, PeezO’s Pizza rolled to a 62-36 victory over the Tri-State Superstars in the 7th-8th grade boys championship, and Team Buckets topped Legacy 45-34 to win the 5th-6th grade boys championship.
In the opening matchup, PeezO’s jumped out to a 36-16 lead at halftime and never looked back.
DeAaron Watkins, from Madisonville, scored a game-high 18 points for PeezO’s, while Xavier Maddox posted 13 points, Jonathan Moss added 11 points, and Michael Acton chipped in 10 points.
Even without putting together practices beforehand, Rocky Maddox touted his team’s ability to come together and win a Dust Bowl title.
“This is not my first go-around,” Maddox said after the awards presentation. “My team usually wins it every year. I’ve had older kids graduate and go on to college. We tend to win this thing every year — hard work, full-court pressure and being in shape. I’ve got a really special team.
“DeAaron is one of the best kids in the state in basketball. This team is special. No close games, and we didn’t get any practices in, but the cohesiveness was there.”
Maddox, who’s been a personal trainer for 10 years, brought in most of his players from the state championship-level programs at Owensboro Middle School. Most of them will be moving on to Owensboro High School, he added.
“I’m going to try to work with them the next four years, training them in the gym,” he said. “These kids legitimately could be state champions in several sports. I’ve seen a lot of kids come and go, and I’ve trained a lot of kids that went on to the next level. These kids have it. And, they’re good kids. I never have to say anything to them or get onto them for anything.”
Kash Carter paced Tri-State Defenders with nine points.
Members of the all-tournament team for 7th-8th grade were Carter, Maddox, Moss, PeezO’s Amontae Hughes and Tri-State’s Lake Sumner. Watkins was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
In the 5th-6th title game, Braylon Coots scored 14 points as Team Buckets built a 22-19 halftime lead and later pulled away for the victory.
“It’s pretty awesome,” coach Josh James said of his squad, which had several players from Owensboro Catholic Schools that have been together for around four years. “They worked so hard. To see them come out from being shy, being kind of green, and coming out here and competing, it’s awesome.”
James runs the “Ball Up, Guns Down” program to curtail teen violence in Owensboro, and his coaching philosophy stems from creating an overall positive atmosphere.
“I just wanted to bring them out here to have some fun,” he said. “It wasn’t really about the win, it was about them competing and having fun and coming together.”
It was his team’s organization that made the difference on the court, James added.
“They all came together,” he said. “I aways tell them that if you can be a unit, you’ll always win the game. Hard work always beats talent any day. If you come together as a unit, come together as a family, leave the arguing and negativity out of it, positivity always wins the game. We wanted to come out and have some fun in front of the crowd of Owensboro and put on a show.
“They did a fantastic job. I’m so proud of them.”
Mari Wilford led Legacy with eight points.
Players selected to the 5th-6th all-tournament team included Coots, Legacy’s Grayson Crowley, Team Buckets’ Zander Reisz, Legacy’s Wyatt Roby and State Farm’s Cam Wilford. Team Buckets’ Trae Crause was named the tournament MVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.