Xavier Peters, a former four-star recruit, will be able to play football this season for the University of Kentucky.
Peters, who was considered one of the best outside linebackers in the Class of 2-18, announced his transfer to UK from Florida State in May and was able to practice with the team during fall camp while awaiting a decision on an appeal to the NCAA for immediate eligibility.
The university was informed of the decision Tuesday evening.
The first game in which Peters could play is against Florida, whom the Wildcats host on Saturday.
"We're excited to have Xavier available to play this season," UK head coach Mark Stoops said in a news release. "I appreciate the NCAA for understanding Xavier's situation. I also want to thank our compliance office for the great job they did with the appeal and for Xavier's patience with the process."
Peters through part of fall camp worked with the second-string defense.
The NCAA requires that undergraduates who transfer between Division I institutions complete one academic year at their new school before they can be eligible for competition, but grants transfer waivers for "specific, extraordinary" circumstances.
Peters, from Middleton, Ohio, cited his 1-year-old son, Xavier Peters Jr., as the reason for his transfer from FSU.
"When I came back home for Christmas break, my son was walking," Peters said this month. "When I left, he was crawling. What me really scared is that I would come back home and he's gonna be riding a bike or something ... It was killing me, man, it was killing me."
Peters, a redshirt freshman, will have four years of eligibility at Kentucky, to whom he committed originally before ultimately flipping to the Seminoles as a prep star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.