Gage Phelps scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Daviess County High School boys basketball team topped Grayson County 48-47 in overtime on Tuesday in Leitchfield.
Ayden Ayer grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers (12-14), and Jack Payne hauled in five boards.
River Blanton scored 19 points for Grayson County (9-18).
DAVIESS COUNTY 11 13 9 13 2 — 48
GRAYSON COUNTY 8 20 9 9 1 — 47
Daviess County (48) — Phelps 16, Payne 9, Ayer 7, Oberst 6, Brown 5, McCain 3, Dickens 2.
Grayson County (47) — Blanton 19, Childress 8, Langdon 8, Logsdon 5, Horn 4, Haycraft 3.
McLEAN COUNTY 71, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 48
Gunnar Revelett scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Cougars to a win in Calhoun.
Brodie Cline finished with 15 points for McLean County (21-7), and Evan Ward produced 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Trevahn Jones scored 15 points for the Storm (13-15), and Trevor Weldon added 12 points.
HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 14 7 12 15 — 48
McLEAN COUNTY 23 13 22 13 — 71
Hopkins County Central (48) — Jones 15, Weldon 12, Skeen 6, Butcher 5, Sumner 5, Hoard 3.
McLean County (71) — Revelett 21, Cline 15, Ward 10, Taylor 8, C. Lee 7, Patrick 6, J. Lee 3, Whitaker 1.
GIRLS APOLLO 49, WARREN CENTRAL 47
Gizelle Whitlock scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists to lead the E-Gals at home.
Jennifer Lee tallied 13 points with 16 rebounds for Apollo (8-21), and Abby Sapp chipped in 10 points. Taraya Thompson grabbed eight boards, as well.
Jaliyah Bailey led Warren Central (4-23) with 16 points. Aida Akhmedova added 13 points, and Kennedee Robinson chipped in 12 points.
WARREN CENTRAL 17 12 10 8 — 47
Warren Central (47) — Bailey 16, Akhmedova 13, Robinson 12, Frausto 6.
Apollo (49) — Whitlock 15, Lee 13, Sapp 10, Lane 9, Survant 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 55, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 33
Bailey Poole scored 15 points, swiped five steals and passed for four assists in the Lady Hornets’ win in Hawesville.
Ella House added 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Hancock County (17-11), with Lily Roberts tallying 14 points and six rebounds. Ansley House had six rebounds with three blocks, and Alexis Gay hauled in five boards.
Josie Aull finished with 13 points to pace the Lady Raiders (3-23).
HANCOCK COUNTY 14 12 14 15 — 55
Trinity (33) — Aull 13, McDowell 6, Morris 5, Payne 4, Hatfield 2, M. McDaniel 2, E. McDaniel 1.
Hancock County (55) — Poole 15, House 14, Li. Roberts 14, Newby 6, Gay 2, Keown 2, La. Roberts 2.
BETHLEHEM 68, MEADE COUNTY 65
Peyton Bradley scored 31 points as the Lady Waves fell in Bardstown.
Katie Durbin added 13 points for Meade County (18-9).
Bethlehem improved to 22-7.
MEADE COUNTY 17 15 13 20 — 65
BETHLEHEM 20 11 22 15 — 68
Meade County (65) — Bradley 31, Durbin 13, Babb 8, Clanton 6, Crawley 4, Medley 3.
