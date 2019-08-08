Phillips finshes at 3-over par, ties for 3rd at Kentucky Open

Former Owensboro High School golf star Ke'Asha Phillips finished at 3-over par to claim a share of third place at the 23rd Kentucky Women's Open on Wednesday at Frankfort Country Club in Frankfort.
The Xavier University junior shot 74-73--147 and finished just two strokes behind the winner, professional golfer Kasey Miller.
Although Phillips went into the two-day tournament intent on winning it, she still came away pleased with her performance.
"I definitely thought I played a little better than I have been lately," she said afterward. "Everything was kind of working, and I seemed to put it all together -- at least in the last couple of days. It could always be better, of course, but I felt pretty good about how I played."
Phillips shot 2-over in Tuesday's first round, putting her in a tie for fifth.
She shaved one stroke off of her scorecard in the second round, which she considers an encouraging sign moving forward.
"After the first day, I felt pretty good about it," Phillips said. "I was just a few shots off the lead. I wanted to do the same thing and play even better. I'm so proud of my round today, so that's always good."
Among Phillips' performance on Wednesday was an eagle on the par-4 No. 11 hole.
She knocked in her second shot from 94 yards away using a 56-degree wedge.
Down the stretch, though, she had to work to keep her spot in the standings.
"The first day, my driver was really working. Today, it let me down just a little bit, but I had some up and downs that I got late in the round," Phillips said. "The last three holes, I had to get up-and-down pars. That was for my 1-over round, which I thought was pretty solid."
No player finished at even-par or better, either, which Phillips attributed to the tough course.
"It was a tough field," she said. "The course is a little tough, just having to place the ball. There's a lot of doglegs and stuff like that, and the greens were really fast, so a lot of people had trouble with that."
Other top finishers included Miller (73-72--145); Mikhaela Denise Fortuna (73-73--146); Carly Haines (76-71--147); and Taryn Walker (76-71--147).
Central City's Jenna Soderling finished in a tie for 50th (87-89--176).
Heading back to school next week, Phillips sees her Kentucky Women's Open performance as big lift as she prepares for the college season ahead.
"It's good to know that coming off these two good rounds, that it's still all together and still working," she said of her game, laughing. "I just have to keep practicing."
