Owensboro's Ke'Asha Phillips shot a 2-over-par 74 for a tie of fifth place following the first day of action at the 23rd Kentucky Women's Open on Tuesday at Frankfort Country Club.
The former Owensboro High School star, now at Xavier University, sits two strokes behind the leader, Hebron's Moyea Russell.
Others in the top five included Auburn's Mikhaela Denise Fortuna (1-over), Findlay's Kasey Miller (1-over), Elizabethtown's Sarah Hinton (1-over) and Benton's Tyree Bailey (2-over).
Central City's Jenna Soderling is tied for 46th after shooting a 15-over 87.
The second and final round of play concludes Wednesday.
TENNIS CLASSIC WINNERS DETERMINED
JT Hayden captured the men's open singles title at the 17th annual Goodfellows Club/Luke Woodward Tennis Classic Aug. 2-4 at Moreland Park.
Other male division winners included Graham Sandefur (B singles); Thomas Ashby (C singles); Jacob Blevins-Max Garvin (open doubles); Sandefur-Dylan McDuffee (B doubles); and Chip Taylor-Seth Woodward (C doubles).
Soo Jin Kim won the ladies open singles, while other female division winners were Camron Blandford (A/B singles); Anna Hyland (C singles); Bailey Hume-Carolyn Hume (A doubles); Anna Durbin-Hannah Szefi (B doubles); and Leigh Ann Castlen-Lisa Sullivan (C doubles).
Mixed doubles winners included Sarah Bivins-Dewayne Colter (open/A); Charly Hayden-Norm Hayden (B) and Amy Gossett-Max Dubree (C).
HICKS hits HOLE-IN-ONE
Wayne Hicks hit a hole-in-one Saturday at Panther Creek Golf Club. Hicks hit the ace on No. 11, 108 yards with a pitching wedge.
Witnesses were Greg Barnard, John Austin, Charlie Hayden, Jim Prindle and Wally Hill.
