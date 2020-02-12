Noah Phillips hit a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left in the second overtime to lift Muhlenberg County to an 86-83 win over Breckinridge County on Tuesday in Greenville.
Brayden Lovan scored 17 points with six rebounds and four assists off the bench, and Donovan McCoy recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs (16-10). Davian Summers chipped in 14 points, and Isaac Rose finished with 10 to help Muhlenberg County win its eighth straight game.
Kaeveon Mitchell poured in a game-high 40 points to lead Breck (16-8). Brock Lucas finished with 14 points, Justin Shrewsberry added 13 points, and Kason Morris chipped in 10.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 20-20-7-28-4-4 — 83
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 21-13-21-20-4-7 — 86
Breckinridge County (83) — Mitchell 40, Lucas 14, Shrewsberry 13, Morris 11, Seeger 4, Irwin 1.
Muhlenberg County (86) — Lovan 17, McCoy 17, Summers 14, Rose 10, Lovell 8, Phillips 8, Vincent 7, Carver 2, Moore 2, Johnston 1.
McLEAN COUNTY 53, DAVIESS COUNTY 49
Jacob Clark scored 16 points to guide the Cougars to a win at DCHS.
Logan Patterson and Isaac Springer chipped in 10 points apiece for McLean County (15-10). Springer hit two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to seal the victory.
Cole Burch paced DC (6-19) with 12 points, while Koki Kato (eight rebounds) and Logan Hillard finished with 10 points apiece.
McLEAN COUNTY 11-9-13-20 — 53
DAVIESS COUNTY 13-12-11-13 — 49
McLean County (53) — Clark 16, Patterson 10, Springer 10, Bishop 5, Englehardt 5, Dame 4, Mimms 3.
Daviess County (49) — Burch 12, Kato 10, Hillard 10, Thomson 5, Humphreys 4, Johnson 4, Barron 3, Stratton 1.
OHIO COUNTY 77, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 51
Hunter Pharis scored 17 points and Shane Frady posted 16 points in the Eagles’ win at Whitesville.
Tripp Manning and Brandon Davis added 10 points apiece for Ohio County (21-5), which won its fifth straight game.
Ethan Howard led Trinity (9-18) with a game-high 18 points, while Landon Hall chipped in 10.
OHIO COUNTY 24-16-24-13 — 77
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 7-14-12-18 — 51
Ohio County (77) — Pharis 17, Frady 16, T. Manning 10, Davis 10, J. Manning 8, Tichenor 6, Lewis 4, Renfrow 4, Whitler 2.
Whitesville Trinity (51) — E. Howard 18, Hall 10, Huff 8, Foster 6, Dickens 5, Wright 3, Edge 1.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 75
, UNION COUNTY 52
Brian Griffith hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points in the Aces’ victory in Morganfield.
Ji Webb added 19 points for Catholic (17-9), while Drew Hartz had 11 points.
Izaiah Manuel led Union County (9-16) with 15 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 28-16-14-17 — 75
UNION COUNTY 13-12-12-15 — 52
Owensboro Catholic (75) — Griffith 26, Webb 19, Hartz 11, Weaver 9, Gibbs 3, Gray 3, Riney 2, McFarland 2.
Union County (52) — Manuel 15, Kanipe 11, Martin 8, Johnson 6, Corbett 4, Duckworth 3, Mayes 2, Theus 2, Hughes 1.
GIRLS WHITESVILLE TRINITY 63, DAVIESS COUNTY 60
Cassidy Morris scored 27 points to lead the Raiders to a double-overtime victory in Whitesville.
Josie Aull added 15 points for Trinity (11-14), which also got 11 points from Morgan Kinsey.
Adylan Ayer scored 18 points to pace the Lady Panthers (10-15). Katie Mewes posted 16 points, and Emma Anderson had 14.
DAVIESS COUNTY 16-12-13-11-8 — 60
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 11-15-12-14-11 — 63
Daviess County (60) — Ayer 18, Mewes 16, Anderson 14, Mason 6, Payne 6.
Whitesville Trinity (63) — Morris 27, Aull 15, Kinsey 11, Hibbit 9, Hatfield 1.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7
7, CHRISTIAN COUNTY 54
Hannah McKay scored 21 points in the Lady Aces’ win at Hopkinsville.
Spencer Harvey added 14 points for Catholic (18-9), while Kinsley Goetz finished with 12 points and Catherine Head scored 11.
Peri Brown scored 20 points for Christian County (10-14).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9-24-21-23 — 77
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 14-8-17-15 — 54
Owensboro Catholic (77) — McKay 21, Harvey 14, Goetz 12, Head 11, Henning 9, Johnson 6, Hayden 2, Maggard 2.
Christian County (54) — Brown 20, Watkins 16, McGee 6, Killebrew 5, Forte 4, Bell 2, Thomas 1.
