Former Owensboro High School star and current Xavier Musketeer Ke’Asha Phillips fired a 5-under-par 67 to claim a three-stroke lead following the first round of the inaugural Kentucky Women’s Stroke Play Championship Wednesday at Griffin Gate Golf Club in Lexington.
The round was highlighted by an eagle on the par-4 No. 5 hole by Phillips, followed by consecutive birdies on the last two holes to close out the round. Phillips also carded birdies on Nos. 3, 7, 10 and 13, helping offset bogeys on Nos. 4, 8 and 14.
“I felt pretty good,” Phillips said by phone afterward. “It was a shorter course than I’m used to playing in college, so that gave me a chance to take advantage of my driver and my wedges.
“I was hitting the ball well and hitting it close and making my putts.”
Phillips had played the course at Griffin Gate just once before, but admitted it was like facing a brand-new challenge once she got out there.
“I played it once, back when I was 13 or so,” she said, laughing. “I didn’t remember any of the holes. I thought it would all come back to me, but it didn’t — so I wasn’t as familiar with the course as I thought I’d be.”
Regardless, Phillips enters Thursday’s second round of the 36-hole tournament with a multi-stroke lead over Maysville’s Sarah Fite (70) and Prospect’s Taylor Edlin (71). The three will be grouped for the final round.
Phillips doesn’t anticipate changing up her approach, either.
“I’ll have the same mindset,” she said. “I feel like I have a little bit of an advantage over most of the girls out there, with my driver. I’ve just got to keep hitting my wedges well and striking the ball well. I feel like I play well with that mindset.”
Even though she’ll be playing with the lead, Phillips isn’t worried about trying to keep others at bay — she simply wants to play her best.
“Everybody’s different, but I try to play my game and not focus on what’s going on around me,” she said. “My game is my game. If I have a bad swing, forget about it, because we have a lot of holes to play.
“I’m just always trying to play my best.”
Following the first day of action, Phillips also sits fourth in the tournament’s Open Net Division — a leaderboard adjusted for individual golf handicaps — at 2-under. Awards will be given to both the gross and net division champions.
Phillips will tee off her second round Thursday at 8 a.m. CT.
