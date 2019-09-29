It was all things pickles on Saturday at Yellow Creek Park.
From pickle tastings to pickle juice chugging contests, the early-morning "Chasing the Pickle" 5K and pickle-themed memorabilia on display, the gherkin was the center of attention at the inaugural Tri-State Pickle Festival.
It was about more than just park-goers relishing their favorite condiment.
The daylong event was the creation of the Owensboro Pickleball Association, a non-profit organization centered around growing the sport of pickleball in the area.
The OPA has been granted first rights to the outdoor tennis courts at Yellow Creek Park, according to executive director Rene Kuegel, and the group is working to raise $112,000 to convert them into six playable pickleball courts.
"This is a fundraiser for that," said Kuegel, taking a short break between announcing the Little Miss/Mister Gherkin pageant winners and keeping the all-volunteer event organized. "We're not going to make that today, but it'll be a start. This is a step toward that."
And, she added, things even went on a little better than expected.
"We hoped for 2,000-4,000 people, and it looks like we could get there," Kuegel said. "Last year, the expectation was 300-400 people, then the numbers kept getting bigger and bigger."
There were also several (non-pickle) food trucks set up nearby, along with inflatables for the children, a mechanical bull and a concert stage set up for former "The Voice" winner Sundance Head and other musical acts to perform in the afternoon.
Though the action on the nearby courts was scarce due to the overwhelming heat throughout the day, some pickleball players even put on demonstrations for anyone who was interested.
After all, Kuegel said, her goal is to bring the sport to the forefront of peoples' minds.
"It is the fastest-growing sport in the United States," she said. "There are many, many pros out there playing and traveling around the country. There's international play, too."
According to the USA Pickleball Association, the sport has seen a 650% increase in participation over the last six years.
Played on a badminton-sized court with composite or wooden paddles, a perforated plastic ball -- similar to a wiffle ball -- and a net between competitors, pickleball has reached more than 3.1 million participants across the country, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported last year.
So why has it gotten so popular?
"We love it, because we have grandparents that can play with their grandkids," Kuegel said. "It doesn't matter if you're 8 or 80, you can play this game. It's fun for everybody."
In fact, Kuegel added, she was introduced to pickleball as a way to alleviate medical problems.
"I've been playing for almost seven years," she said. "I started playing with a limp because I was walking with a cane. I played it for medical reasons, and it helps me. That's why my passion is so strong for it.
"We've had some of the young men from Puzzle Pieces come over and learn to play, and they've lost weight and gotten better physically. We have older people who have some ailments and physical disabilities, and they can play."
By adding more places to play locally, the OPA ultimately wants to make pickleball an enjoyable experience available to as many people as possible.
"It's more fun than being in a yoga club," Kuegel said, laughing. "Nothing against yoga, but it's just more fun for me, and it's a great social sport."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.