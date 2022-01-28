The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team got off to a quick start, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Malone as the host Panthers fell 73-67 in a conference matchup Thursday at the Sportscenter.
Jordan Roland scored a team-best 19 points for Wesleyan (10-11, 5-8 in G-MAC), which raced out to a 10-0 advantage and held the Pioneers scoreless for the first 5:23 of the game.
Roland’s jump shot in the lane pushed the Panthers to a 21-9 advantage midway through the first half, but Malone (14-4, 9-2) responded with a 17-4 run — with Bryce Butler’s bucket in the lane giving his team a 26-25 advantage with 3:32 left until halftime. The Pioneers extended their advantage to 35-31 at halftime.
“It was nice to get out to that start,” Panthers coach Drew Cooper said. “It was good to see. But you knew they were going to make a run at it. Malone is first place (in the conference) for a reason.”
A 3-pointer by Jaret Majestic gave Malone a 45-35 lead only four minutes into the second half, and the Pioneers were able to keep KWC at a distance from there. Butler’s jump shot gave the Pioneers their largest lead of the night at 65-49 with 6:36 to go.
Wesleyan trimmed the deficit to seven points twice down the stretch but couldn’t get any closer until Sasha Sukhanov’s bucket just before the horn, providing the game’s final margin.
“Our guys are trying as hard as they can,” Cooper said. “There’s a difference between being out-toughed and not competing, and just not being good enough. Tonight, Malone was the better basketball team. They’re in first place for a reason, and tonight they showed it.
“At every turn, Bo Myers, Marcus Ernst — those guys were just making really, really tough plays.”
Myers led Malone with a game-high 20 points, knocking down 5-of-11 3-pointers in the process. Butler finished with 18 points and six assists, while Ernst and Justin Miller added 12 points apiece. Ernst also hauled in a game-best 13 rebounds.
The Pioneers shot 45.8% from the field, including 9-of-26 from beyond the arc (34.6%), and made 10-of-16 foul shots (62.5%) with 11 turnovers.
Wesleyan, which also got 14 points with six rebounds from Ben Sisson and 10 points from Wyatt Battaile, made 50% of its shots from the floor but only 2-of-13 from 3-point distance (15.4%) and 3-of-4 at the free-throw line (75%) with 12 turnovers. Jomel Boyd and Sukhanov posted eight points apiece, with Sukhanov also grabbing eight boards.
“The 3-point line and free-throw line were devastating for us tonight,” Cooper added.
Though KWC claimed the advantage in paint scoring (52-28) and fastbreak production (12-6), Malone finished with the edge in rebounding (34-33), second-chance points (14-4) and points off turnovers (17-16).
Wesleyan will return to action Saturday when it hosts Walsh for another G-MAC contest at the Sportscenter.
MALONE 35 38 — 73
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 31 36 — 67
Malone (73) — Myers 20, Butler 18, Ernst 12, Miller 12, Majestic 9, Blair 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (67) — Roland 19, Sisson 14, Battaile 10, Boyd 8, Sukhanov 8, Wilson 6, Thomas 2.
