The college football grind never stops.
The University of Kentucky coaching staff, after compiling the 13th-best recruiting class in the country for 2022, is already looking to the future. It’s never too early to plan ahead, and the Wildcats have gotten a solid head start for 2023.
With three commitments so far, UK is already rated 21st in the NCAA. A premium has been put on playmaking, with wide receiver Shamar Porter and athletes Kaden Moorman and Ty Bryant.
Porter, a 6-foot-3, 192-pounder out of Ensworth in Nashville, made 29 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns in only six games this past season. He’s rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which also puts him fourth in Tennessee and the 27th-best wideout in the country. Rivals ranks him 10th in the state and 52nd at his position.
Moorman, meanwhile, has been one of UK football’s biggest cheerleaders on social media. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder out of Franklin County rushed for 1,447 yards and 27 touchdowns on 177 carries this past season — good for 8.2 yards per carry and 103.4 yards per outing. The consensus three-star recruit is considered a top-five prospect in Kentucky.
As a 6-foot, 175-pounder out of Frederick Douglass, Bryant rushed for 280 yards and 11 touchdowns on 35 rushing attempts as part of the Broncos’ three-headed rushing attack. Both 247Sports and Rivals consider him a top-12 prospect in the state.
All three have shown explosive playmaking abilities, and they all align with what Kentucky has been building over the last several seasons. Although it appears the Cats are losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, UK’s ideals are expected to remain the same. That means speed, quickness and agility — similar to how Wan’Dale Robinson excelled in his lone season at Kentucky.
As UK looks to continue building as a perennial top-25 program, the Wildcats have become a desirable destination for some of the nation’s top recruits. They’ll add to that resume if they can land one of their top defensive line targets.
William Spencer, a 6-5, 315-pounder out of Louisville Male, is a four-star recruit and considered the top player in Kentucky. Last season, he recorded 10 tackles, three stops for loss and two sacks in only six games for the Bulldogs.
UK is also expected to be in the running for two of Tennessee’s top offensive lineman: Luke Brown, a 6-5, 300-pounder out of Henry County in Paris and Brycen Sanders, a 6-5, 280-pounder from Baylor School in Chattanooga. Both are four-star players, with Brown as the state’s fifth-best player and Sanders as the sixth-best.
So far, UK’s plan for 2023 seems clear. If the Cats can continue bringing in top-quality playmakers and surround them with difference-makers on the offensive and defensive lines, then the Wildcats will sustain — and even build on — their success.
“Recruit and develop” hasn’t just been a mantra in recent years for UK, it’s been the key to the Cats’ prosperity.
With the group Kentucky is bringing in for 2023, along with the others they’re expected to land, there’s no reason for UK’s recruiting momentum to slow down.
