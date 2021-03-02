Joao Victor Pontes won the men’s open singles title, while JT Hayden and George Hulse captured the men’s open doubles championship, at the KWC Winter Classic II tennis tournament Feb. 26-27 at Centre Court.
Other men’s division winners were Jake Taylor in “A” singles; Josh Plain in “B” singles; the team of Taylor-Jackson Donovan in “A” doubles; and Donovan-Tucker Ray in “B” doubles.
Women’s division victors included Aisha Merchant in “B” singles; Maddie Meyer in “C” singles; and the team of Beckie Stobaugh-Cassidy Counter in “B” doubles.
Merchant-Ray won in “B” mixed doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.