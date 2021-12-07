Bailey Poole scored 21 points, knocking down five 3-pointers in the process, to lead Hancock County to a 55-17 rout of Cannelton (Ind.) on Monday in Hawesville.
Emma Morris added 12 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Lady Hornets (1-3).
Lily Roberts dished six assists in the win, while Alexis Gay hauled in seven rebounds and Jadan Roberts recorded six boards.
Kendall Hale scored 13 points for Cannelton (2-4).
CANNELTON 6 3 6 2 — 17
HANCOCK COUNTY 20 11 16 8 — 55
Cannelton (17) — Hale 13, Anastasiades 4.
Hancock County (55) — Poole 21, Morris 12, Johnson 9, Li. Roberts 7, Gay 2, Keown 2, La. Roberts 2.
BOYS BRECKINRIDGE CO. 71, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 67
Kolton Miller scored 19 points to lead the Fighting Tigers to a victory in Harned.
Mercer Rogers chipped in 10 points for Breck (1-2).
Denver Dickens scored 19 points for the Raiders (0-3), while Landon Smith added 12 points and Nathan Hernandez finished with 10 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 17 19 10 21 — 67
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 12 18 27 14 — 71
Whitesville Trinity (67) — Dickens 19, Smith 12, Hernandez 10, Huff 8, Howard 6, Wright 6, Goetz 3, Hall 3.
Breckinridge County (71) — K. Miller 19, Rogers 10, J. Miller 9, Henning 8, Barr 7, O’Donoghue 7, Taul 6, Hart 5.
