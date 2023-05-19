There’s only one place where Sarah Poole wanted to coach, and she’ll now get that opportunity after being announced as the head coach of the Owensboro High School girls’ soccer team in a ceremony Thursday in the OHS lobby.
As a 2002 Owensboro graduate and the daughter of legendary high school soccer coach Dale Poole, Sarah Poole has been around the school and the sport her entire life — and she’s ready for the challenge ahead.
“This is something I’ve wanted for a really long time,” she said. “I wanted the timing to be right, and I feel like the timing is right. I wouldn’t coach anywhere else. I have no desire to coach anywhere else but here, and I’m excited to work with these girls.
“Obviously, I’ve been in soccer my entire life, I’ve coached a lot of different teams, and I’ve learned a lot from different coaches I’ve worked with, of course one of those being my dad. I’ve always been called ‘Coach Sarah’ because my father was ‘Coach Poole,’ but I guess I’ll be ‘Coach Poole’ now. That’s a little bit strange, but we’ll definitely bring it for the program, and I’m excited.”
According to OHS athletic director Todd Harper, it wasn’t a difficult decision despite receiving interest from several high-quality candidates, both locally and from outside of the area.
“Once we started looking at the applicant pool, there was not much of a decision to make, to tell you the truth,” he said. “We were very happy with the decision that was made.”
Following her career at OHS, Poole played collegiate soccer at Brescia and later spent 10 years as a coach in Owensboro Public Schools — including roles as a middle school coach, a junior varsity coach, an assistant varsity coach and goalkeeper coach.
And, of course, Harper knows the relationship between the school and the Poole family.
“That doesn’t always work out and that is not a prerequisite,” he stated, “but it is definitely a plus when we can keep it in the family, so to speak.
“She has been very adamant and very loyal to OPS, which does not go unnoticed. Another thing that definitely does not go unnoticed is she grew up in a soccer family. She knows what being a head coach takes. She’s seen that first hand, so for her to be willing to put herself out like this for our students was very, very thrilling to me, very exciting to me and to our whole athletic department.”
Poole has continued to coach soccer recreationally but hasn’t coached in the school system in about six years, and she decided it was time for a return.
“I worked with the program for quite a long time in previous years,” she said. “I’ve been away for about six years, so I’m ready to be back and work with the program in a different capacity. I can’t wait to get started and work with these girls.
“This is the only high school program that I’ve ever cared to coach for. Obviously, I’ve done that before, but I wasn’t sure that I would coach again in this capacity. With this job coming open, I really thought about it. I thought, you know, the timing is right this time to do a head coaching job. It’s a huge-time responsibility and this is the only place I want to be.”
Poole, who will be coaching home games on Dale Poole Field at Shifley Park, doesn’t take the opportunity for granted — and she’s ready to start building the program.
“It’s culture,” she said. “I can’t tell you exactly what it’s going to look like because I haven’t been with the girls yet. Yes, it’s going to be a rebuild, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t be successful in the first year. Success is measured in a lot of different ways, and even in a loss there’s success and learning something new, like building on something from a previous game. Those are the things we’re going to build on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.