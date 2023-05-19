OWESPTS-05-19-23 NEW OHS SOCCER COACH

Sarah Poole speaks Thursday in the lobby at Owensboro High School after being introduced as the school’s new head girls soccer coach.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

There’s only one place where Sarah Poole wanted to coach, and she’ll now get that opportunity after being announced as the head coach of the Owensboro High School girls’ soccer team in a ceremony Thursday in the OHS lobby.

As a 2002 Owensboro graduate and the daughter of legendary high school soccer coach Dale Poole, Sarah Poole has been around the school and the sport her entire life — and she’s ready for the challenge ahead.

