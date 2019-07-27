The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers beat Shelbyville 18-9 in a loser's bracket game in the American Legion State Tournament on Friday in Eddyville.
The Bombers got four hits from Demetrio Ortiz. Ortiz singled in the second, the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Post 9 had 19 hits. Tommy Clark had four RBIs, Griffin Haire and Tucker Hagan each had three. Brennon Williams had two doubles. Ethan Cartwright had a home run.
In a 13-0 win over Oldham County Thursday Post 9 pitcher Ethan Gibson struck out five and allowed one hit.
Post 9 was scheduled to play another game late Friday night that was not available for press time.
