Breckinridge County is the favorite for the 3rd Region volleyball championship. It is the defending champion and has used its experience and ability to build a 27-4 record this season.
To get there, though, Breck County and other contenders for the regional volleyball crown have to win district tournament games first.
The 9th District starts Monday with two matchups at Apollo High School.
Owensboro Catholic, the top district seed at 5-1, will meet Owensboro at 5:30 p.m. Apollo and Daviess County offer what could be an intriguing match at 7:15 p.m. The teams split during the regular season, with each team winning 3-1. The district championship is Thursday at 6 p.m.
Apollo has the best record in the 9th District at 23-11. The E-Gals beat Daviess County 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 25-18 on Oct. 15.
Whitley Chambers has 249 kills for Apollo. Talli Satterfield has 479 assists. Brylee Rhodes has 147 kills and 115 blocks. Natalie Ewing has 139 kills in 19 games. Anslee Hopewell has 151 assist,185 digs and 71 aces.
"We are very pleased with how our team is performing right now," Apollo coach Mary Howard said. "Over fall break we played in two tournaments and I believe that they helped us to peak at the right time of the season. Our serving and passing has really stepped up over the past few weeks."
See Volleyball/Page C4
DC is 19-9.
Elizabeth Moore has 247 kills and Ashton Johnson has 205 for DC. Kinsley Phelps has 63 blocks and Jasmine Beasley has 61. Hannah Axley has 360 assists. Ryan Keller has 319 assists. Kloee Phelps has 325 digs. Kendal Goetz has 260 digs.
"Overall, I am pleased with how we are playing," DC coach Tyla Bailey said. "We are continually working to improve the tempo of our offense, but are doing a much better job with this, along with being more aggressive on both sides of the ball."
Owensboro Catholic is 21-10.
Cassidy Towery has 285 kills and 53 aces for Catholic. Cecilia Clemens has 720 assists. Isabelle Wright has 232 kills. Madeline Castlen has 155 kills and 61 blocks. Jenna Glenn has 165 digs.
"My team is playing well," Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. "We are working on a few things to help us offensively and defensively, so we will see how this works for us."
OHS is 13-21.
"I feel that we have really hit our stride in the past couple weeks," OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. "We have been playing more aggressive and communicating well as a team that has allowed us to play at a higher level. We need to really focus on continuing to play aggressively throughout the whole match and not be afraid to make the big plays."
Lainey Hayden has 104 kills and 52 blocks for OHS and Armanda Pappas has 93 kills. Krystell Pappas has 181 assists. Jersie Rhineburger has 161 digs.
Muhlenberg County (16-12) and McLean County meet in the 10th District Tournament at 6 p.m. Monday at Ohio County. The winner will meet Ohio County (16-10) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the championship.
Breckinridge County will face Cloverport at 5:30 p.m., in the 11th District Tournament opener. Monday at Hancock County. Meade County and Hancock County (16-16) play at 7 p.m. The championship will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Breck County has wins over both Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic. The Fighting Tigers are led by Tessa Allen with 309 kills. Audrey Whitworth has 256 kills. Natalie Henning has 80 blocks. Peyton Whitworth has 73 blocks, 332 assists, 48 aces and 144 kills. Kendall Miller has 384 assists.
Whitesville Trinity will take on Butler County at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Trinity in the opening round of the 12th District Tournament. Grayson County and Edmonson County play at 6 p.m. The championship will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Trinity is 12-14.
Morgan Kinsey has 185 kills for Trinity. Cassidy Morris has 135 kills and Hannah Nash has 130. Josie Aull has 386 assists. Taylor Pedley has 299 digs.
