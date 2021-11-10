The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will have the chance to compete for a conference championship this season.
That doesn’t mean the Panthers will win the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, of course, or even that they’ll make it to the championship game. But, given the depth and talent on Wesleyan’s 2021-22 squad, there will at least be an opportunity at the end of the season to make a run at it.
And, really, that’s all you can hope for at this stage of the year.
None of the games have been played, save for a pair of exhibitions against Division I opponents. Wesleyan fell 95-72 to No. 10 Kentucky on Oct. 29 at Rupp Arena, followed by a 74-64 defeat at Evansville on Nov. 4. Taking everything — the level of competition, the hostile road environments and Wesleyan’s performances — into account, the preseason should be considered a success for the Panthers.
For fourth-year coach Drew Cooper, who used the exhibition contests as a chance to learn about his team, the early portion of the schedule was about establishing lineups and chemistry on the floor. However, it was also about simply finding out what his players can do in an actual game.
The Panthers have been practicing since school began, but as Cooper has reiterated in the past few weeks, practice is one thing. Playing high-level competition is a completely different beast.
Some things have become abundantly clear.
For example, junior forward Jomel Boyd has already carved out a role for himself in KWC’s starting lineup. Against UK, the 6-foot-6, 207-pounder poured in a game-best 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field, along with eight rebounds. Wildcats coach John Calipari did nothing but compliment the Indiana native afterward.
Boyd followed that up with a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds against the Purple Aces.
More than just an inside scorer, Boyd knocked down 4-of-5 shots from 3-point range across the two contests.
Though the G-MAC might be more competitive than ever before, don’t expect Boyd to shy away from competition when Wesleyan gets into the regular-season portion of its schedule.
Senior guard Wyatt Battaile and junior forward Ben Sisson added 16 and 12 points, respectively, against Evansville — and both have shown the necessary growth that teams need from their core players.
Point guards Jamil Wilson, a fifth-year senior who averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 assists per game for KWC last year, and Antonio Thomas, a junior transfer from NCAA Division I Bradley, have shown they can run the show effectively. One of the team’s biggest strengths, Cooper says, is that they’ve got two playmakers who can split starting and reserve duties with equal ability.
Senior forward Nathan Boyle didn’t get to play much in the preseason, especially with sitting out against the Purple Aces, but he’s expected to add floor spacing, outside shooting and leadership for the Panthers.
If Wesleyan can get production from the rest of its lineup — and that’s the key — they’ll certainly emerge as a contender within the conference.
That means some combination of sophomore guard Kaeveon Mitchell, a former star at Breckinridge County High School, junior guard Keegan Brewer, freshman forward Edward Jones Jr., junior guard Jordan Roland, senior center Sasha Sukhanov and senior guard A.J. Youngman will have to emerge as difference-makers for the Panthers. Some are newcomers, and some have already been a part of the program, but either way, Cooper wants to see that group progress.
In essence, all the tools are there, and it’s up to Cooper & Co. to figure out how they all fit together.
Either way, if this group can mesh and build on the preseason success it’s already seen, it’ll be a fun ride for the Panthers.
And, by the end of the year, they’ll have a chance to stand among the G-MAC’s best.
