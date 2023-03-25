The Owensboro Catholic High School softball team is off to a quick start to the season, and the Lady Aces’ power at the plate has been a major contributing factor.
Catholic improved to 4-0 and 1-0 in 9th District play following Wednesday’s 7-1 victory over Apollo, and Lady Aces coach Jeremy Phelps credited his players’ work ethic, experience and mindset for their early success.
“We hit the ball really well,” he said. “I think that their approach at the plate has been a lot better. We’ve got a lot of experience coming back — eight seniors, and seven of these girls started last year, too. Having that experience of being in there and knowing what to expect, the moment’s not too big for them. I like that.
“Top to bottom, they’re trying to figure it out. Still giving opportunities to different girls. Right now, I feel good about it.”
In fact, Phelps noted, the Lady Aces’ depth is expected to be a strength throughout the 2022-23 campaign.
“I could start one-through-15 players,” he said. “A couple of them, it’s their first year being in the dugout so they’re atill a little bit behind, but the rest of them have had that experience of being around it, and they’re starting to see it themselves. That’s the biggest thing, is confidence. If you get confidence, it makes a big difference.”
As a team, the Lady Aces are batting .371 with 46 base hits, six home runs and six doubles. They’re also scoring nine runs per game and giving up 2.3 runs per outing.
The eight players with at least 10 at-bats are all hitting .308 or better, led by Lilli Grant (.400), Maci Merritt (.400), Brooke Hamilton (.385), Addison Tignor (.357), Gracie Dukate (.333) and Tyranda Stuart (.333).
“I think there’s major upside,” Phelps said of his team’s hitting potential. “We’ve been working at this over and over, and they got better throughout the year last year. Their mentality of learning what their pitch was and what to look for, I think that had a lot to do with it. Being patient at times, but at certain times against certain pitchers being aggressive — just knowing what to look for.”
Catholic will return to district play Monday against Owensboro, followed by a Tuesday home matchup against Evansville Mater Dei. After that, the Lady Aces are set for five games at the Softball Beach Bash in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, from April 2-5.
As long as his team continues to progress with the same mentality, Phelps likes Catholic’s chances.
“Every team’s in the weight room, every team is practicing every day, everybody’s doing the little things — but at what level are you doing them, what your commitment level is,” he said. “... Our early focus is just to put the wins together and keep playing better.
“When we get back from Florida, it’s (3rd Region) All ‘A.’ That’s the big goal. We want to be able to represent this region and go back and defend that title. We’ve been fortunate enough to get there, but we know we have a big obstacle in the way too. So that’s our big thing: Just keep playing better, put wins together. Wins give you confidence.
“I like everything about how we started out, but we have to do it day after day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.