OWESPTS-03-25-23 CATHOLIC FEATURE

Owensboro Catholic’s Addison Tignor bats during a game against Apollo on Mar. 22 at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Catholic High School softball team is off to a quick start to the season, and the Lady Aces’ power at the plate has been a major contributing factor.

Catholic improved to 4-0 and 1-0 in 9th District play following Wednesday’s 7-1 victory over Apollo, and Lady Aces coach Jeremy Phelps credited his players’ work ethic, experience and mindset for their early success.

