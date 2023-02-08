Devyn Powers scored a game-high 24 points to lead Hancock County’s efficient offensive attack as the Hornets claimed a 61-39 win over Apollo on Tuesday at Eagle Arena.
Powers knocked down four 3-pointers for Hancock County (13-10), which shot a blistering 57.5% from the field. Kaleb Keown produced 15 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists, and Evan Ferry added 14 points with three assists and a pair of steals.
The Hornets, who carried a 32-22 advantage into intermission, opened the third quarter on a 13-0 scoring tear — holding Apollo scoreless until 1:05 left in the period — to build a 47-27 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
From there, the Hornets were able to keep the Eagles (4-20) at bay.
“You hear coaches talk about how important the start of the second half is,” HCHS coach Mike Orr said afterward. “I don’t scream it or preach it, but we feel like it can set the tone for that quarter and then, hopefully, carry over into the fourth.
“We sustained it, so I was happy that we responded because Apollo had a little run there in the second quarter.”
The Hornets opened the first quarter with a 7-4 edge before Powers scored on an assist by Keown, sparking a 10-2 to the close of the frame — giving HCHS a 17-6 advantage at the first break.
Zjhan Tutt sank a 3-pointer to trim Hancock County’s lead to 27-20 with 2:10 left in the second quarter, but Keown’s coast-to-coast layup just before the horn pushed the Hornets to a 10-point halftime lead.
It wasn’t a flawless performance, Orr added, but he was pleased with his squad’s overall effort.
“We’d have stretches where we played some really sound basketball on both ends of the court, and we had some stretches where they hit some 3s on us early,” he said. “We didn’t get out defensively like I really would’ve liked for us to, but we reigned it back in there in the second half — we had a really nice defensive third quarter.
“Apollo, they were gamers, they didn’t lay down. They put pressure on us and, at times, it kind of bothered us some, but we’re a veteran group and we rallied, started making some plays and we were able to finish it off. I don’t care who it is, any time you can win on the road in the 3rd Region, we’ll take it.”
Cole Dixon finished with nine rebounds for Hancock County, which also made 6-of-13 shots from 3-point range (46.2%), 9-of-12 from the foul line (75%), and committed 11 turnovers.
Tutt scored 16 points with four rebounds and four steals to pace Apollo, which shot 33.3% from the field, 5-of-18 from 3 (27.8%) and 4-of-5 at the free-throw line (80%) with 13 turnovers.
Hancock County returns to action Thursday with a road contest at Cloverport, while Apollo is off until a district showdown Friday against Daviess County.
HANCOCK COUNTY 17 15 15 14 — 61
Hancock County (61) — Powers 24, Keown 15, Ferry 14, Dixon 4, Brown 2, Madden 2.
Apollo (39) — Tutt 16, Dixon 8, Hein 4, Kelly 3, Badger 2, Eans 2, Hardin 2, Martin 2.
