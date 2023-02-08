Devyn Powers scored a game-high 24 points to lead Hancock County’s efficient offensive attack as the Hornets claimed a 61-39 win over Apollo on Tuesday at Eagle Arena.

Powers knocked down four 3-pointers for Hancock County (13-10), which shot a blistering 57.5% from the field. Kaleb Keown produced 15 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists, and Evan Ferry added 14 points with three assists and a pair of steals.

