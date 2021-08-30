Opening tip-off is still months away, but preparation for the 2021-22 college basketball campaign has already begun.
Kentucky Wesleyan College began classes Tuesday, which meant the Panthers’ basketball teams were finally able to start practicing this past weekend. The men kicked things off Friday, and the women hit the practice floor Saturday afternoon.
By all accounts, they were all ready to get going.
With several new faces joining his squad, Panthers coach Drew Cooper used the first couple days of practice to begin establishing the team’s fundamentals — but, at the same time, he also wanted to see his players in action.
“With the newcomers, in some cases, we’ve seen what they can do with individual workouts and on film, but the quicker you can learn what your newcomers can do, the better,” Cooper said Saturday. “Sometimes it just takes sitting back and watching them play.”
There was plenty for Cooper to take in, too.
The Panthers, with 18 players available for practice, closed Saturday with an hour of fast-paced pick-up games — and, for the most part, KWC’s coaches simply let them play.
Returning players like senior forward Nathan Boyle, sophomore guard Kaeveon Mitchell, junior forward Ben Sisson and senior center Sasha Sukhanov all had bright spots, showing what another year of experience can do for a student-athlete.
Although they’re technically fresh to the program, Wesleyan’s new faces have adjusted quickly. Junior transfer guard Jordan Roland displayed a scoring knack that the Panthers will need from the wing this season, while another pair of transfers, junior guard Antonio Thomas and senior guard A.J. Youngman consistently made winning plays.
And, of course, senior wing Wyatt Battaile (12.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and fifth-year point guard Jamil Wilson (8.8 ppg, 4.2 apg) are poised for big years.
The Panthers will take a deeper dive into their preparation this week, but Cooper’s been happy with what he’s seen in the early going.
“You never know what’s going to happen when the lights come on, but I’m confident that we’re going to be a more talented, athletic group,” he said. “We lost some guys, but that’s college basketball. We’ve moved forward every year, and I don’t see how this year is going to be any different.”
Last year, KWC went 10-6 and finished with the third seed in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament before COVID-19 health and safety protocols limited the Panthers in the postseason.
So, another step forward wouldn’t be surprising.
On the women’s side, the Panthers began work Saturday afternoon with the intent to hit the ground running.
Looking to help fill the void left by graduated contributors Kaylee Clifford, Lily Miller and Kaylee Willis, Wesleyan co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman wanted to get as much of their system installed as possible.
With plans to play even faster — if you can imagine — in 2021-22, it’s important for the Panthers to establish their foundation early. After all, the KWC women are another team that always seems to be trending upward, especially after earning an at-large bid to last year’s NCAA Division II Tournament.
In the first few days of practice, the Wesleyan men and women used different approaches, which makes sense given their personnel differences.
But both coaching staffs have shown they can lead winning programs — which is where the Panthers want to be at the end of the season.
