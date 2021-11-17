Despite a game-high 23 points and six rebounds by Tahlia Walton, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team fell 66-63 to Illinois Springfield Tuesday night at the Sportscenter.
According to Panthers co-head coach Nicole Nieman, the loss boiled down to a lack of defensive execution for her team.
“We just felt like we weren’t here today,” she said. “I don’t know if we could have played any worse than what we did. Defensively, we felt like our first quarter was pretty good, but after that, we just felt like we were not where we needed to be.
“Defensively, that just wasn’t us tonight.”
Wesleyan (2-1) opened the contest on a 6-0 run to take early control, but Illinois Springfield (3-0) answered with a 9-0 run for a three-point lead at the first break.
Back-to-back layups by Walton late in the second frame helped the Panthers establish a 26-21 lead at intermission.
The third quarter, however, belonged to the Prairie Stars.
Illinois Springfield connected on 11-of-15 shots for the frame and limited Wesleyan to just 3-of-18 from the floor — allowing the Prairie Stars to pull ahead for a 47-40 advantage.
“We just got beat,” Nieman said. “We did, we got beat. Off the drive, we got beat and we didn’t have our rotations. At critical times, it was like we couldn’t get a stop when we needed a stop.”
Walton scored seven consecutive points to start the fourth quarter, drawing the teams even with 7:54 remaining.
Neither team could seize command down the stretch until Illinois Springfield’s Olivia Stephens hit a jumper, the Prairie Stars got a defensive stop, and Lauren Ladowski made a pair of foul shots for a 64-60 lead with six seconds to go. UIS held on for the win from there.
For the game, the Panthers shot 39% from the field, including only 5-of-26 from beyond the arc (19.2%), and converted 12-of-14 free throws (85.7%) with 19 turnovers.
Walton finished as KWC’s lone double-digit scorer after knocking down 10-of-13 shot attempts and 3-of-4 free throws. Leah Richardson added eight points, Emma Johnson added seven points and five assists, and Cali Nolot chipped in seven points.
Ladowski led Illinois Springfield with 20 points and six assists, while former Owensboro Catholic High School product Ellie Mitchell added 10 points.
The Prairie Stars shot 48.1% from the floor, 4-of-9 from distance (44.4%) and 10-of-14 at the foul line (71.4%) with 22 turnovers.
Even with the Panthers’ offensive struggles, Nieman knows they’re fixable mistakes.
“We had no complaints with any of the shots we were taking,” she said. “We just got a little stagnant out there a little bit, just ball-watching on defense. We need to look at film and see how to fix those types of things.”
KWC plays again Saturday against the University of Missouri-St. Louis on the road.
ILLINOIS SPRINGFIELD 9 12 26 19 — 66
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 6 20 14 23 — 63
Illinois Springfield (66) — Ladowski 20, Mitchell 10, Jackson 9, Stephens 9, Getzel 8, Uhl 8, Harris 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (63) — Walton 23, L. Richardson 8, Johnson 7, Nolot 7, Barga 5, Hammelman 4, Hoosier 3, Conley 2, Leis 2, R. Richardson 2.
