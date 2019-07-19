This is the time of year when it's hot, it's humid, it's getting to be late July.
It's the season where the coaches of sports teams talk about winning championships.
Everybody who runs with a ball, kicks a ball, spikes a ball over a net, hits a golf ball, puts in road miles, is aiming for a championship.
That's a natural occurrence, because in the heat of July and August, a whole lot of people involved with a whole lot of teams think they can win a championship.
District, regional, state, conference, national. Take your pick.
If there were actual trophies for the number of times coaches, players, fans talked about chasing or winning championships, you wouldn't have enough trophy cases to hold them on the planet.
It would be kind of like participation trophies.
Everybody wants to dream it or think it, but getting there is quite a journey.
As high school teams are looking for less hot parts of the day or night to practice, to begin those championship chases in earnest, it is a good time to remember that what players do between the time the final horn sounds to end one season and the kickoff or first whistle sounds to start another one is vital.
The time between seasons is actually the most vital part of the calendar for teams and those on them to actually put championship aspirations in motion.
If teams want to be successful, the amount of work players do on their own, and in sessions with teammates, either organized or, again, on their own, can make a major difference.
Yes, teams need talent to excel and go far in their respective seasons. Teams must also have a measure of good luck sometimes to keep advancing in postseason scenarios.
Coaches that I've talked with through the years, and that's been a lot of them, have always said it's better to have talent than not. The line about they'd rather be lucky than good has also made it into a few of my notebooks.
In more recent years, coaches at all levels have emphasized how much work individual players put in on their own, and in groups, can mean the difference between winning a lot, or just being average to good.
That is especially true on the college level. John Calipari makes a yearly habit of telling his guys to get in the gym, do extra, do more, and he's dealing with a segment of players who are going to play professional basketball, and some of them are major factors for their teams in the NBA.
With high schools, the work put in during offseasons can also be a difference maker. Doing the heavy lifting, doing the extra running, working on the subtle nuances of a particular position on the football field _ they use the word technique a lot _ can help narrow talent gaps that can be much more noticeable in high school sports.
The heat of late July is setting in. Football teams will be going in two-a-days in pads soon. Soccer players have been running miles upon miles. A volleyball team in the area posted practice pictures on social media talking about working hard to get ready for the season. Cross-country folks have been putting in mileage. Golfers have been hitting shots.
All of this preseason practicing is essential for teams to have good seasons. But what may make the biggest difference for all of them is how much work athletes put in their last seasons ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.