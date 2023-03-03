Sophomore guard Ty Price, the region’s leading scorer, notched 23 of his game-best 31 points after halftime to help Butler County pull away for a 67-56 victory over Hancock County in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
With the win, the Bears (22-10) move on to face Owensboro (17-10) in Saturday’s semifinals at 7:45 p.m.
Despite Price’s output and 16 points from sophomore forward Lawson Rice, Butler County head coach Calvin Dockery was most pleased with his squad’s defensive effort.
“Defensively, we were locked in, and we played pretty well,” he said. “We had a few blown assignments from time to time, but effort and energy was really good. Anytime you can get a win in the region, it’s a good thing.”
The Bears pulled out to a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and Price’s 3-pointer with 3:34 left in the second period capped off an 8-0 run that pushed Butler County to a 23-12 lead.
Hancock County senior guard Devyn Powers, who scored a team-high 28 points with four 3-pointers, knocked down a shot from beyond the arc to trim the deficit to 26-18 with 2:30 left, but Price’s long 2 moments later provided the 10-point margin at halftime.
“I think we got off to a poor start,” Hancock County coach Mike Orr said. “We had chances to score there early and we didn’t convert some layups that we normally do. Of course, you get the jitters — you normally do — but they didn’t. When you have a kid like Ty Price, who can settle you down, he just controls every aspect of the basketball game.”
Back-to-back 3s from Price extended the Bears’ lead to 41-27 with 3:29 left in the third quarter before a 6-0 spurt cut the advantage to eight points. However, Butler County carried a 48-36 edge into the final frame.
Baskets from Powers brought Hancock (18-12) back to within nine points on three occasions in the final 4:15, but the Hornets couldn’t get any closer from there.
“Our defense did the job,” Dockery said. “Everybody knew their roles and assignments, and executed the game plan. Offensively, there were times we got on a roll and things were pretty smooth, and other times we got a little out of whack, but defense was constant for the most part. I was pleased with that.
“Anytime you have a young group, sometimes they can get a little rattled, so I was really pleased seeing the way they handled that against a senior group. Hancock County, I have a lot of respect for those guys. I thought we handled our business very well, so I was very pleased.”
Butler County shot 43.5% from the floor, including 8-of-22 from 3-point distance (36.4%), and converted 16-of-22 free throws (72.7%) with 11 turnovers.
Cole Dixon added 13 points for Hancock County, which shot 41.5% from the field, 5-of-19 from beyond the arc (26.3%) and 7-of-10 at the foul stripe (70%) with eight turnovers.
The Hornets were forced to play most of the second half without senior point guard Evan Ferry, who went down with a leg injury early in the third quarter.
“Our kids kept playing, and we played them even the rest of the way,” said Orr, whose team also lost senior big man Ryan Ogle midway through the season. “But we were already down 10, and you can’t play even when you’re down 10. I thought Butler’s overall length gave us some problems, and they defended. They guarded the 3, which is a big weapon of ours, and they collapsed on (Kaleb) Keown inside. The second half, we focused on trying to drive to the basket.”
Despite the tumultuous campaign, Orr added, he was glad to see the way his players performed. The veteran coach plans to retire and has already informed his players and school administrators.
“We rallied after Ogle went down and still finished strong,” he said. “We got down here (to the regional tournament) three times in a row, we got a district championship, which has been hard for us to do. I’m proud of our year, I’m proud they didn’t quit and kept fighting to the end.
“Thirty-four years is plenty, and this is my 14th regional tournament. It’s a tough way to end it, with Evan sitting over there. You hear people throw around the word ‘adversity’ all the time, but that’s life. Life doesn’t always give you what you want, but I love these guys, and I’ll never forget them. ... You hope you’ve made a difference in their lives. You try to, but it’s bigger than the game, so I’m at peace.”
HANCOCK COUNTY 10 8 18 20 — 56
BUTLER COUNTY 15 13 20 19 — 67
Hancock County (56) — Powers 28, Dixon 13, Keown 6, Ferry 5, Brown 2, Morris 2.
Butler County (67) — Price 31, Rice 16, Castlen 7, Hudson 6, Laughing 5, Grubb 2.
