Ray Purk knocked in his first hole-in-one during the club championship Saturday at Owensboro Country Club.
Purk aced the No. 8 hole, par 3, 142 yards, using an 8-iron. Witnesses were Larry Stivers, Tony Collins and Blake Hayden.
WKU PICKED FOR C-USA TITLE
For the second straight year, Western Kentucky basketball has been picked by the Conference USA coaches to win the league championship.
The Hilltoppers were selected as the C-USA favorite in the annual preseason poll released Thursday, while WKU junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth and sophomore center Charles Bassey were named to the Preseason All-Conference Team.
WKU received 13 first-place votes, while UTSA earned the other top vote. The Hilltoppers advanced to the C-USA Tournament championship game in 2018-19 before falling to Old Dominion.
This is the second straight year the Hilltoppers have had multiple preseason all-conference selections, and it's the second such honor for Hollingsworth.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard from Lexington, was a Third-Team All-C-USA selection last season after averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.8 minutes per game as a sophomore.
Hollingsworth was also named to the C-USA Championship All-Tournament Team.
He has started all 72 games of his college career and needs just four points to reach 1,000 for his career.
The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Bassey reeled in accolades in his debut season on The Hill in 2018-19, including becoming the second player in C-USA history to win Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.
The Lagos, Nigeria, native was also a First-Team All-C-USA pick after averaging 14.6 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, while shooting 62.7 percent from the field, 45 percent from the 3-point line and 76.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Bassey was one of five national finalists for the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award and was named a Kyle Macy Freshman All-American. He's been tabbed as a Preseason First-Team All-American by both Lindy's Sports and Street & Smith's Basketball Yearbook.
WKU's first exhibition game is against Kentucky State at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, while the program opens the regular season at home against Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.
