Bowling Green High School standout and four-star prospect Vito Tisdale has signed a national letter of intent with the University of Kentucky, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops announced Saturday.
Tisdale, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound safety who also played running back and returned kicks for the Purples, is ranked the third Kentucky prospect and a top-20 safety in the class of 2020 by 247Sports.
His announcement came during Saturday's U.S. Army All-American game in San Antonio, Texas.
The four-year starter was also a first-team All-State selection after totaling 88 tackles (26 solo), four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Tisdale, who chose UK over Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M, joins the Wildcats' recruiting class that includes 20 other signees, including five from Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.