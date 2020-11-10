Following an off week spent healing and reassessing itself, the University of Kentucky football team is moving full-steam ahead into Saturday’s home matchup against Vanderbilt.
However, as the Wildcats sit at 2-4 with just four games remaining on the schedule, they find themselves at a crossroads.
UK’s offense has been dismal for the last several weeks and has clearly set the Cats back. They’re almost too far behind to catch up, and especially in a year like 2020, it begs the question: How soon is too soon to start preparing for the future?
With the Cats struggling to move the ball downfield, now might be the time to make a switch. Senior quarterback Terry Wilson hasn’t exactly moved the needle this season, and UK has two young passers — Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen — waiting in the wings.
Of course, coach Mark Stoops wants to win now — that’s his job, after all. He’s not ignorant to the situation, though.
“The person who gives us the best opportunity to win right now is the person we’re going with, because we’re here to win games,” he said during a Zoom teleconference Monday. “But there is a balance there.”
Which is true.
Wilson has been there for three years and fought his way back from a serious knee injury he suffered early last season. Stoops is nothing if not loyal, and clearly Wilson deserves the opportunity to finish out his Kentucky career as the team’s starter.
In five games, Wilson has thrown for just 602 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. At the same time, his scrambling ability — which has resulted in 251 yards and three scores on the ground — adds an extra element to UK’s offense.
However, as Stoops has noted, that doesn’t help the Cats’ offensive instability.
“There is no denying we’ve been falling short in the passing game,” he said. “... We need to improve, we need to be more balanced. I talked about that coming into the year, and we haven’t been as efficient throwing the ball as we need to.”
Gatewood, a 6-foot-5, 221-pound sophomore transfer from Auburn, filled in for an injured Wilson during UK’s 14-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia on Oct. 31. He threw for 91 yards and rushed for 23 yards against one of the best defenses in the nation.
Allen, a 6-2, 207-pound freshman out of Lexington Catholic, is a heralded prospect but hasn’t attempted a pass yet this year.
Both “have great upside,” Stoops said, but he’s looking for consistency more than anything.
“We have to get the ball down the field,” he continued. “We have to be more aggressive and continue to just improve at that position.”
So if, after a week off to prepare, the Cats’ passing game doesn’t significantly improve against Vanderbilt, changes under center will likely come. With such an inexperienced group behind Wilson, who’s set to graduate, Stoops needs to start looking beyond the end of this season.
The 2020 campaign is already an anamoly, so it might be a good idea to get ahead of 2021 before it gets here.
