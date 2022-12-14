Austin Reed is removing himself from the NCAA transfer portal and returning to Western Kentucky University, according to reports that surfaced Tuesday.
Reed, who entered the portal on Dec. 5, was rumored to have been linked with Louisville and incoming head coach Jeff Brohm. Instead of joining the former WKU head coach in Louisville, Reed will remain with Tyson Helton and the Hilltoppers.
