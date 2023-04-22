With less than a week remaining until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, several former Kentucky Wildcats are hoping to hear their names called at some point during the three-day spectacle.
Only quarterback Will Levis is expected to be picked in the first two days — he’s a projected first-round selection and should already have a home by the end of Thursday — but there are others with potential as late-round selections or even undrafted free agents.
The second and third rounds will be held Friday, followed by the last four rounds on Saturday.
Levis, a 6-foot-4, 229-pounder, will be picked in the first round — though his landing spot remains uncertain. Critics, analysts and even NFL general managers seem to be in disagreement about his ability to succeed at the NFL level.
A round of mock drafts released by CBS Sports on Thursday have the former Penn State transfer going fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts. Generally, Levis is rated as the third- or fourth-best signal-caller in his class, behind Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and, in some cases, Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Other mock drafts have Levis going fifth to the Seattle Seahawks, seventh to the Las Vegas Raiders, 11th to the Tennessee Titans, 12th to the Houston Texans or 19th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After Levis, however, the rest of the former Wildcats are an uncertainty.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., who finished his career ranked third on UK’s career rushing yards list, is likely a third-day selection, at best. The most favorable rating has the 6-foot, 217-pound bruiser going in the fifth round, but he could also fall as far as the seventh — or go undrafted altogether.
“Rodriguez is a powerful runner, but he lacks the burst and creativity to become anything more than a downhill grinder,” said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein. “He has the size and mentality to do the dirty work between the tackles, but it could be a challenge for him to get to and through the hole quickly in the NFL. He’s a physical blitz protector, so teams might envision a role for him as a second-half battering ram and third-down quarterback protector.”
Carrington Valentine, a 6-foot, 193-pound cornerback who declared for the NFL draft a year early, should go as high as the fourth round, but his feel for the game leaves question marks about his potential.
“Valentine has the physical traits necessary for the NFL but the instincts and body control to extend his coverage against quality route runners leaves something to be desired,” Zierlein said. “He’s solid at crowding vertical throws and can play press-and-bail, but he has had coverage busts in zone. Also, he bites too easily on double moves. Valentine’s lack of aggression as a run defender could make it tougher for zone teams to give him a chance.”
Tashawn Manning, a 6-3, 327-pound offensive lineman who played only one season at Kentucky, isn’t expected to be drafted but certainly has the potential to land somewhere and eventually earn playing time.
“Manning’s athletic limitations will be frowned upon by some teams, but he’s huge, long and powerful,” Zierlein said.
“Even without the knee bend and lateral quickness, he can still do enough for consideration as a backup guard. He will need to play in a downhill scheme full of gap plays and inside zone. His reps could be hit or miss, but his power is obvious when he connects and runs his feet. He lacks range but can swallow bull rushers without much concern.”
Cornerback Keidron Smith and linebacker Jordan Wright are also expected to go undrafted but will have the opportunity to sign as free agents or to a team’s practice squad.
Aside from Levis, this isn’t the highest-quality crop of former Cats to hit the pros — and even he’s still a question mark.
At the same time, however, it wouldn’t be surprising for them to eventually find success. UK head coach Mark Stoops and his staff pride themselves on bringing in unheralded players who, over time, become difference-makers on the field.
If there’s an NFL team willing to put in the time to develop Levis, Rodriguez and the others, they have all the tools to be successful.
In about a week, though, we’ll have our answers.
