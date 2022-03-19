The stage has been set.
The Murray State Racers will once again be playing for a chance to reach their first Sweet 16 in program history.
And while many believed this would be the Racers’ first opportunity to take down the Kentucky Wildcats, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks had other plans.
Behind emphatic performances from junior guards Daryl Banks III (27 points) and Doug Edert (20 points), the Peacocks shocked the Wildcats, 85-79, in overtime on Thursday night.
SPU belongs to the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference where it went 14-6 (20-11 overall) this season before rattling off three consecutive wins in the conference tournament to punch its fourth ticket to the Big Dance in program history.
The Peacocks average 66.9 points per game, shooting 35.3% from 3-point range and 43.1% overall.
Defense has been one of SPU’s top strengths this season, ranking 31st in the country in defensive efficiency (94.1), a mark that will surely be tested against the Racers’ 31st best offensive ranking (112.1).
Overall, the Peacocks come into Saturday’s bout with the Racers with a 107 ranking in KenPom compared to Murray State’s 28.
The trio of Banks (11.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 38% 3FG), Edert (9.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 42% 3FG) and forward KC Ndefo (10.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.3 apg) have led the Peacocks on an eight-game winning streak.
Taking down a No. 2 seed like Kentucky shows just how much talent and fight a team must possess.
Looking ahead to Saturday’s matchup with the Peacocks, Murray State head coach Matt McMahon gave nothing but high praise to the “Cinderella-in-the-making” team.
“I think they’re fantastic,” McMahon said. “You see they take on coach Holloway’s personality. They’re tough, they guard you for 40 minutes and they’re really elite defensively. Then I think the reason they’re here in the round of 32, if you look over this eight-game winning streak, they’ve continued to get better at the offensive end of the floor. Their top player’s production has increased over the last five games compared to the early parts of the season. The performance yesterday from Banks and Edert, just phenomenal. The shot making, the ability to create off ball screens, they are a really good team. As we all know in college basketball, the goal is to be playing your best basketball in March, and they’re certainly doing that.”
Like any mid-major team enjoying success, Saint Peter’s has received a balanced scoring effort from a variety of players this season as four players in addition to the Peacock’s main trio average more than five points per game.
Twin forwards Fousseyni Drame (7.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and Hassan Drame (5.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg) from Bamako, Mali, have provided SPU with size and dependability in the paint, a key factor McMahon and the Racers will look to contain on Saturday night.
Much like Saint Peter’s, the Racers have been fortunate enough to pull big minutes from role players off the bench including a double-double from Jordan Skipper-Brown on Thursday night.
Knowing it will take a full team effort against a hungry team like Saint Peter’s, Racers junior guard Tevin Brown said it’s important to have those glue guys help patch things together.
“We have a bench where we’re able to sub guys in and not have a drop-off so that helps us a lot as a group,” Brown said. “We have people who can play forty minutes night in and night out, but it’s in our best interest not to have to do that.”
Teammate Juice Hill agreed with Brown, adding that despite someone’s role on the team, they’re going to give 110% day-in and day-out.
“I feel like even more than the game and the bench, each and every day those guys come in and compete with us at practice and make us better on the practice floor,” Hill said. “They don’t just let us win a segment or whatever it may be. They come in and compete and try to make us better even in ways that people don’t see in the game.”
Murray State will take on Saint Peter’s at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Murray State Racer NCAA basketball coverage is sponsored by Servall Termite & Pest Control.
