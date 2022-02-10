Bailey Wright scored 15 points as the Whitesville Trinity boys basketball team lost 64-53 to Henderson County on Wednesday in Henderson.
Nathan Hernandez finished with 10 points for the Raiders (13-11).
Gerard Thomas scored 13 points for Henderson County (15-9), which also got 12 points from Cooper Davenport, 11 points from Dwaine Moss and 10 points from Alec Satterfield.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 6 8 13 26 — 53
HENDERSON COUNTY 11 17 11 25 — 64
Whitesville Trinity (53) — Wright 15, Hernandez 10, Goetz 8, Howard 7, Huff 7, Smith 4, Mills 2.
Henderson County (64) — Thomas 13, Davenport 12, Moss 11, Satterfield 10, Wilson 8, Dixon 6, Rideout 4.
GIRLS MEADE COUNTY 90, CLOVERPORT 11
Peyton Bradley scored 24 points as the Lady Waves rolled in Brandenburg.
Aubrey Hardesty and Kacie Ray each finished with 17 points for Meade County (20-6).
Cloverport fell to 3-16.
CLOVERPORT 3 2 6 0 — 11
MEADE COUNTY 22 30 20 18 — 90
Meade County (90) — Bradley 24, Hardesty 17, Ray 17, Babb 9, Kiefer 7, Medley 6, Crawley 3, Durbin 3, Clanton 2, Triplett 2.
BOYS TUESDAY OHIO COUNTY 80, BUTLER COUNTY 63
Josh Manning scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to a win in Hartford.
Walker Lindsey added 13 points for Ohio County (16-6), Parker Culbertson and Carson Kennedy each had 11 points, and Cooper Allen chipped in 10 points.
Jagger Henderson scored 14 points for Butler County (14-9), with Solomon Fleener and Brody Hunt each scoring 13.
BUTLER COUNTY 6 12 17 28 — 63
OHIO COUNTY 17 18 19 26 — 80
Butler County (63) — Henderson 14, Flener 13, Hunt 13, Rice 9, B. Dockery 5, Phelps 4, Tichenor 3, I. Dockery 2.
Ohio County (80) — Manning 21, Lindsey 13, Culbertson 11, Kennedy 11, Allen 10, Southard 9, Young 3, Morse 2.
