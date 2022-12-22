Landon Smith posted 22 points to lead Whitesville Trinity to a 68-60 win over Evansville Day School on Wednesday at the Independence Bank Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic at the Sportscenter.
Landon Huff added 19 points for the Raiders (5-2), and Nolan Mills tallied 11 points.
Evansville Day fell to 4-4.
EVANSVILLE DAY 17 17 11 15 — 60
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 17 15 19 17 — 68
Evansville Day (60) — Myers 32, Kelley 10, Wilsey 8, Kuntz 6, Cooper 2, Phillips 2.
Whitesville Trinity (68) — Smith 22, Huff 19, Mills 11, Hernandez 9, Aull 3, Payne 2, Howard 2.
OHIO COUNTY 61, CHATTANOOGA ARTS & SCIENCES 59
Carter Young scored 15 points to lead the host Eagles at the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic.
Elijah Decker added 13 points for Ohio County (8-2), and Carson Kennedy finished with 12 points.
CSAS 13 10 21 15 — 59
OHIO COUNTY 10 17 16 18 — 61
CSAS (59) — Pride 21, McDonald 12, Cameron 9, Brown 5, Moss 5, Wheeler 3, Bell 2, Smith 2.
Ohio County (61) — Young 15, Decker 13, Kennedy 12, Morse 9, Cooper 5, Culbertson 5, Lindsey 2.
MAD.-NORTH HOPKINS 68, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 61
Brian Griffith finished with 25 points in the Aces’ loss at the First United Bank Holiday Classic championship game in Madisonville.
Parker Gray scored 15 points for Catholic (8-1).
TaMarcus Eaves and Christopher Watkins scored 17 for the Maroons (10-1).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15 14 18 14 — 61
MADISONVILLE 11 15 13 29 — 68
Owensboro Catholic (61) — Griffith 25, Gray 15, Hobgood 8, Beickman 5, T. Carrico 5, Ebelhar 3.
Madisonville-North Hopkins (68) — Eaves 17, Watkins 16, Butler 8, Carney 8, Cheirs 6, Ratliff 6, McAdoo 3, Frazier 2, Rodgers 1, Wilkes 1.
TAYLOR COUNTY 66, DAVIESS COUNTY 58
Gage Phelps scored 20 points as the Panthers fell in the Rafferty’s Caveland Classic in Brownsville.
Denver Dickens added 16 points for DC (2-6), and Evan Hillard added 14 points.
Jackson Wise scored 19 points for the Cardinals (8-1), Keeton Clements added 18 points, and Layken Lyons chipped in 11 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 12 18 14 14 — 58
TAYLOR COUNTY 18 17 14 17 — 66
Daviess County (58) — Phelps 20, Dickens 16, Hillard 14, Floyd 3, Oberst 3, Brown 2.
Taylor County (66) — Wise 19, Clements 18, Lyons 11, Blakey 9, Close 3, Colvin 3, Gribbins 3.
WALTON-VERONA 88, APOLLO 45
Donte Dixon scored 19 points in the Eagles’ loss at the Capital City Classic Holiday Tournament in Frankfort.
Apollo fell to 0-7.
Julian Dixon scored 29 points for the Bearcats (8-2). Aaron Gutman added 28 points, and Max Montgomery had 16 points.
APOLLO 10 17 10 8 — 45
WALTON-VERONA 24 26 21 17 — 88
Apollo (45) — Dixon 19, Tutt 9, Hardin 6, Kelly 5, Bellmar 2, Green 2, Hein 2.
Walton-Verona (88) — Dixon 29, Gutman 28, Montgomery 16, Smith 9, Bach 2, Cottrell 2, Hester 2, Young 2.
HORNETS WIN 3 IN A ROW
Hancock County swept competition at the Owensboro Health Shootout in Hawesville, capturing a 61-42 win over Graves County, a 56-38 conquest of Spring Hill (Tenn) and a 69-43 victory against Bluegrass Blazers.
In the first win, Kaleb Keown scored 19 points while Cole Dixon, Evan Ferry and Devyn Powers chipped in 10 points apiece.
In the second victory, Ryan Ogle paced the Hornets with 17 points, Dixon and Powers added 11 points apiece.
Keown led Hancock (6-4) with 18 points in its finale, while Ogle and Powers finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
GRAVES COUNTY 10 9 6 17 — 42
HANCOCK COUNTY 17 13 18 13 — 61
Graves County (47) — Mills 12, Bigg 9, Hughes 6, Hayden 5, Carrico 4, Wailer 4, Wilson 2.
Hancock County (61) — Keown 19, Dixon 10, Ferry 10, Powers 10, Morris 5, Ogle 5, Duncan 2.
SPRING HILL 10 2 8 18 — 38
HANCOCK COUNTY 12 15 21 8 — 56
Spring Hill (38) — Simmons 10, St. Brashear 9, Croix 8, Martin 5, Alderson 4, Jackson 2.
Hancock County (56) — Ogle 17, Dixon 11, Powers 11, Keown 9, Ferry 8,
BLUEGRASS BLAZERS 6 15 11 — 43
HANCOCK COUNTY 18 18 19 16 — 69
Bluegrass Blazers (43) — Stinson 8, Wilson 8, Brown 6, Stagle 6, Thomas 5, Wood 4, Hammer 3, Woodcock 3.
Hancock County (69) — Keown 18, Ogle 16, Powers 14, Ferry 6, Brown 4, Dixon 4, Gray 3, Duncan 2, Morris 2.
GIRLS OWENSBORO 58, SCOTT 53
A’Lyrica Hughes poured in 29 points to lead the Lady Devils in the Independence Bank Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic at the Sportscenter.
CJ Paige added 16 points for OHS (8-1).
Autumn Ponder finished with 18 points for Scott (4-3).
SCOTT 11 12 15 15 — 53
OWENSBORO 8 24 7 18 — 58
Scott (53) — Ponder 18, Overman 9, Deluna 8, Ka. Peterson 7, Grant 5, Ko. Peterson 4, Patterson 2, Turner 2,
Owensboro (58) — Hughes 29, Paige 16, Gibson 3, Harris 3, Moorman 3, Phillips 2, Worth 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 50, COV. HOLY CROSS 47
Hailee Johnson scored 17 points, and the Lady Aces captured an overtime victory at Queen of the Commonwealth in Mount Washington.
Auibrey Randolph finished with 12 points for Catholic (10-1).
Nejai Lewis scored 14 points for the Indians (8-3), and Sarah Bottom chipped in 10 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 9 10 17 7 — 50
HOLY CROSS 18 9 7 9 4 — 47
Owensboro Catholic (50) — Johnson 17, Randolph 12, Le. Keelin 8, Riley 7, Hayden 4, Riney 2.
Holy Cross (47) — Lewis 14, Bottom 10, Hunt 9, McCoy 7, Arlinghaus 5, Hayes 2.
APOLLO 58, WEBSTER COUNTY 42
Kennedy Lane scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the E-Gals’ victory at the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic.
Jennifer Lee added 11 points for Apollo (2-7), Heleina John grabbed 12 rebounds, Gizelle Whitlock posted 10 boards, and Gracie Survant passed for five assists.
Hannah Yates scored 12 points for Webster County (2-9), and Katelyn Cates had 10 points.
WEBSTER COUNTY 8 14 11 9 — 42
APOLLO 12 9 17 20 — 58
Webster County (42) — Yates 12, Kat. Cates 10, Thompson 6, Kar. Cates 5, Shepherd 5, Austin 4.
Apollo (58) — Kennedy 21, Lee 11, Sapp 9, John 7, Survant 6, Whitlock 4.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 63, EVANSVILLE BOSSE 17
Brooklyn Stewart scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Lady Mustangs’ win in the Independence Bank Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic at the Sportscenter.
Aven Proffitt added 12 points, and Taylor Wilkins posted 11 points with seven rebounds for Muhlenberg County (7-3). Izzy Wilkins grabbed eight boards, and Sarah-Cate Boggess passed for five assists.
Shaleah White scored 11 points for Bosse (0-13).
BOSSE 2 11 3 1 — 17
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11 21 21 10 — 63
Bosse (17) — White 11, Doty 3, Marie 3.
Muhlenberg County (63) — Stewart 15, Proffitt 12, T. Wilkins 11, Boggess 9, Duvall 6, Fields 5, I. Wilkins 4, Joines 2,
PIKEVILLE 60, MEADE COUNTY 51
Peyton Bradley scored 19 points in the Lady Waves’ loss at the Queen of the Commonwealth in Mount Washington.
Paige Medley finished with 12 points for Meade County (7-3), and Annabelle Babb chipped in 11 points.
Pikeville improved to 4-2.
MEADE COUNTY 14 12 14 11 — 51
PIKEVILLE 16 15 14 15 — 60
Meade County (51) — Bradley 19, Medley 12, Babb 11, Durbin 6, Triplett 2, Clanton 1.
