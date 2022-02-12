Landon Huff scored 16 points as Whitesville Trinity claimed a 49-46 win over Grayson County on Friday in Leitchfield.
Nathan Hernandez finished with 11 points for the Raiders (14-11).
Keegan Sharp led Grayson County (11-13) with 16 points, and Chandler McCrady chipped in 14 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 6 13 17 13 — 49
GRAYSON COUNTY 10 6 8 22 — 46
Whitesville Trinity (49) — Huff 16, Hernandez 11, Wright 7, Howard 6, Smith 4, Goetz 3, Payne 2.
Grayson County (46) — Sharp 16, McCrady 13, Childress 6, Blanton 3, Logsdon 3, Tomes 3, Horn 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 54, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 40
Kaleb Keown scored 15 points to lead the Hornets to victory in Hawesville.
Devyn Powers added 13 points for Hancock County (9-15), while Evan Ferry and Ryan Ogle each chipped in 11 points.
Kolton Miller led Breck (7-16) with 13 points, and Brayden Carman had 11 points.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 15 9 8 8 — 40
HANCOCK COUNTY 18 11 14 11 — 54
Breckinridge County (40) — K. Miller 13, Carman 11, Taul 8, J. Miller 4, Hart 2, O’Donoghue 2.
Hancock County (54) — Keown 15, Powers 13, Ferry 11, Ogle 11, Brown 3, Emmick 1.
GIRLS WHITESVILLE TRINITY 39, GRAYSON COUNTY 29
Cassidy Morris scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Lady Raiders’ victory in Leitchfield.
Kenzie McDowell reeled in nine rebounds for Trinity (9-10).
Sydney Perkins led Grayson County (2-19) with 11 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 11 10 4 14 — 39
GRAYSON COUNTY 7 7 7 8 — 29
Whitesville Trinity (39) — Morris 15, Aull 9, McDowell 8, Hatfield 2, Logsdon 2, Payne 2, Wilson 1.
Grayson County (29) — Perkins 11, Riggs 9, Cave 5, Escue 4.
BOWLING GREEN 74, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 38
Brooklyn Stewart scored 15 points as the Lady Mustangs fell in Bowling Green.
Muhlenberg County slipped to 7-14.
LynKaylah James finished with 15 points for Bowling Green (22-5). Meadow Tisdale added 12 points, and Saniyah Shelton had 11 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3 14 15 6 — 38
BOWLING GREEN 22 17 25 10 — 74
Muhlenberg County (38) — Stewart 15, Wilkins 8, Boggess 5, Fields 3, Proffitt 3, Duvall 2, Cox 1, Joines 1.
Bowling Green (74) — James 15, Tisdale 12, Shelton 11, Bailey 8, Huskey 7, Wardlow 7, Bennett 6, Campbell 3, Franklin 3, Lightning 2.
